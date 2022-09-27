CBI's 1st arrest in Delhi excise policy case is AAP worker and bizman Vijay Nair

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday made its first arrest in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case in which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is an accused.

Businessman Vijay Nair, former CEO of Mumbai-based entertainment and event management company ‘Only Much Louder’ was arrested after being questioned at the agency's office during the day. Nair has worked with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for years, according to reports.

A PTI report, citing sources, said Nair was arrested for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of liquor licence in the national capital. He had been abroad for some time.

An FIR has alleged that Arjun Pandey, an associate of Sisodia, had once collected about ₹2-4 crore in cash from liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Nair.

As part of its probe into the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, the CBI had been looking into the dealings of several companies Nair has been associated with, including ‘Only Much Louder’, ‘Babblefish’ and ‘Motherswear’.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had withdrawn the policy in July after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.

(With inputs from agencies)

