CBSE offline compartment, improvement exams from Aug 25

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that it will conduct offline exams for classes 10 and 12 students in the improvement, compartment and “private” categories from August 25. The exams will go on till September 8 for Class 10, and September 16 for Class 12.

The board used an alternate assessment system -- based on internal marks -- to score students of classes 10 and 12 after exams were cancelled this year due to the pandemic. However, the assessment scheme excluded private or patrachar students due to the unavailability of internal exam performances.

The board will conduct three-hour examinations -- from 10.30am to 1.30pm -- in 19 subjects for Class 12, and 10 subjects for Class 10.

According to a notification issued by the board on Tuesday, among those who are eligible to appear for these exams are students who are placed under compartment -- ie, failed in one or two subjects; who are not satisfied with their marks given through alternate assessment scheme and have requested improvement tests; whose result could not be prepared on the basis of new assessment criteria; and those who failed in their “sixth subject”.

Besides, exams will be conducted for those enrolled under private and patrachar (correspondence) categories, and those who were placed under compartment category in 2019 and 2020.

“The centres will be fixed keeping in view the Covid protocols and students will also be required to follow the same strictly. In each centre, a smaller number of candidates will be allotted to implement social distancing norms strictly,” said CBSE controller examination Sanyam Bhardwaj in the notification.

Candidates who are already registered with the board will be able to appear in these exams and no fresh applications will be accepted.

“Candidates will be informed about the date of downloading of the admit cards in due course through the CBSE website. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates/schools should contact the regional office of the board. It would be the responsibility of the candidate to download admit cards within the stipulated time schedule,” the notification added.