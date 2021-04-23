CBSE to give more weightage to competency based questions in new academic session

In order to implement the competency based learning, as mentioned in the National Education Policy 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday changed the composition of assessment tasks for students from classes 9 to 12 for the new academic session (2021-22).

“While the overall marks and duration of examination shall remain the same, a change in the composition of assessment tasks would help us achieve the desired ends. Therefore, in the forthcoming sessions, a greater number of competency-based questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life/ unfamiliar situations will be a part of the question paper,” director (academics) Joseph Emmanuel said in a circular to all heads of CBSE-affiliated schools.

The board added that the decision was taken as the NEP 2020 “has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to competency-based learning, making it more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”

For instance, the composition of the question paper for classes 9 and 10 was changed to accommodate fewer short or long answer questions (from 60% last year to 50% this year) and to introduce 30% competency-based questions -- in the form of multiple choice questions (MCQs), case-based questions, source-based integrated questions and other types -- instead of the 20% case and source-based questions last year.

For classes 11 and 12, the short/long answer questions have been reduced from the earlier 70% to 60% this year and 20% weightage has been given to competency-based questions.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, said, “There is a slight change in the composition of theory paper to enhance competency-based learning through various forms of questions. This can help students score better. The board has also specified that students can expect MCQs or source-based or case-based questions in this session.”