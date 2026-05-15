Census self-enumeration nears end in Delhi; intensive roll revision next on cards

New Delhi According to ECI, there are 14,823,234 voters in Delhi as of May 12. (Representative photo)

Delhi is set for a busy period of exercises in population update, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) included the Capital in its list of 16 cities for the Phase-3 of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, even as the self-enumeration Census exercise ends on Friday with houselisting set to start Saturday.

Election authorities in New Delhi said they will begin an awareness campaign from Monday to educate voters about verifying and matching their names with the 2002 voter list. As per the schedule released by the ECI, preparations for the revision exercise will take place between June 20 and June 29, with house visits and filing of objections to be completed by September 4 and publication of final electoral rolls set for October 7.

According to ECI, there are 14,823,234 voters in Delhi as of May 12.

Officials said that the SIR will begin once the houselisting exercise in areas under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) concludes on June 15.

As many as 13,026 booth-level officers and 28,881 booth-level agents will be involved in the exercise, with nearly half of the BLOs already engaged in the ongoing Census 2027 exercise. Officials also said that SIR camps had already been conducted in all 13 districts of Delhi and nearly 40-45% of the mapping work has been completed.

Meanwhile, the self-enumeration process in MCD areas will end on Friday. Officials said that more than 100,000 households have already completed self-enumeration since May 1 and houselisting exercise will run from May 16 to June 15 in MCD areas.

“The self-enumeration exercise was a voluntary exercise. We would urge people to self enumerate. Even if self-enumeration is completed, enumerators will visit households to key in details,” a revenue department official said.

In areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board, houselisting exercise is nearing completion, and most house visits had been completed by May 6, with follow-up visits—for households where residents were unavailable—underway. Notices and pamphlets were distributed to households where residents were unavailable to ensure they could connect with officials for verification. This exercise will end on Friday.

Under the houselisting process, authorities systematically map, list and geotag buildings and households to collect information on housing conditions, amenities and ownership of assets. This data forms the basis for the next phase of population enumeration.

Officials also highlighted that this is the first time India’s Census is being conducted digitally. Residents have the option of self-enumeration through an online portal available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English. Nationwide, more than three million enumerators, supervisors and officials are participating in the Census exercise, with data being collected and submitted through a mobile application.