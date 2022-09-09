Central Vista opening ceremony: Traffic hurdles, but Delhi was prepared
As the India Gate circle also known as C-Hexagon went out of bounds for vehicular and general pedestrian movement between 6pm and 9pm for the opening ceremony of the Central Vista Avenue on Thursday, traffic snarls were witnessed on some arterial roads in central Delhi, traffic officers said.
All 10 roads leading to the C-Hexagon were barricaded to divert vehicles towards alternative routes prescribed for motorists.
According to traffic police, slow movement of traffic was reported from Firozeshah Road, Prithviraj Road, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road towards Tilak Marg, Minto Road towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road. However, the jams did not persist for more than an hour, officers said.
Traffic was also heavy near Barapulla flyover from INA Market, Outer Ring Road between IP flyover and Ashram Chowk, Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway, and Mathura Road towards Badarpur. In central Delhi, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Faiz Road, Jhandewalan and Karol Bagh reported slow moving traffic.
The police and other agencies expected a huge turnout of people, especially children, at the Central Vista Avenue around the Kartavya Path after 9pm following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They expected a footfall of nearly 300,000 people and made special arrangements such as park-and-ride facilities from four pick-up points – Bhairon Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Rajghat and Connaught Place.
Eventually, however, as crowds in the area remained thin, authorities scaled down traffic and security arrangements by 10pm.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
