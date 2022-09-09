Home / Cities / Delhi News / Central Vista opening ceremony: Traffic hurdles, but Delhi was prepared

Central Vista opening ceremony: Traffic hurdles, but Delhi was prepared

delhi news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 02:44 AM IST

Delhi traffic police officers said 500 traffic police personnel were deployed in the area to manage traffic in and around India Gate. All 10 roads leading to the C-Hexagon were barricaded to divert vehicles towards alternative routes prescribed for motorists.

Traffic congestion on Ferozshah Road due to diversions for the inauguration ceremony of revamped Central Vista Lawns, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
Traffic congestion on Ferozshah Road due to diversions for the inauguration ceremony of revamped Central Vista Lawns, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi

As the India Gate circle also known as C-Hexagon went out of bounds for vehicular and general pedestrian movement between 6pm and 9pm for the opening ceremony of the Central Vista Avenue on Thursday, traffic snarls were witnessed on some arterial roads in central Delhi, traffic officers said.

The officers said 500 traffic police personnel were deployed in the area to manage traffic in and around India Gate.

All 10 roads leading to the C-Hexagon were barricaded to divert vehicles towards alternative routes prescribed for motorists.

According to traffic police, slow movement of traffic was reported from Firozeshah Road, Prithviraj Road, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road towards Tilak Marg, Minto Road towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road. However, the jams did not persist for more than an hour, officers said.

Traffic was also heavy near Barapulla flyover from INA Market, Outer Ring Road between IP flyover and Ashram Chowk, Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway, and Mathura Road towards Badarpur. In central Delhi, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Faiz Road, Jhandewalan and Karol Bagh reported slow moving traffic.

The police and other agencies expected a huge turnout of people, especially children, at the Central Vista Avenue around the Kartavya Path after 9pm following its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They expected a footfall of nearly 300,000 people and made special arrangements such as park-and-ride facilities from four pick-up points – Bhairon Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Rajghat and Connaught Place.

Eventually, however, as crowds in the area remained thin, authorities scaled down traffic and security arrangements by 10pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

Topics
delhi news delhi traffic central vista + 1 more
delhi news delhi traffic central vista
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • PAU, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said they expect help from Centre for funds for research, revamping the university, its hostels and houses. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research

    After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.

  • Eeshaan Agarwal with his parents and sister. (Sourced)

    NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist

    “He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.

  • Students in a jubilant mood after the declaration of NEET exam result in Ludhiana. Asmita Sharma stood second in Ludhiana and bagged AIR 128. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92

    Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.

  • Representative image.

    Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested

    Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.

  • The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. (Twitter)

    Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal

    The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out