Centre close to finalising policy to regulate development in greenbelt villages

The Centre is in the process of finalising its Green Development Area (GDA) policy to allow planned development, including the permission to construct farmhouses and educational institutions, and conduct commercial activities in 88 greenbelt areas and villages with a large number of farmhouses.

The GDA policy, which was first put up for public scrutiny in February 2021, was made part of the draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 that is likely to be notified by the end of this year.

At present, provisions in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 don’t allow for the planned development of these greenbelt villages. While some activities related to horticulture etc are permitted, land owners say that these are not financially viable options.

On Monday, the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) held a meeting with stakeholders of these villages to discuss the policy provisions before it is notified. MoHUA secretary Manoj Joshi, who chaired the meeting, said, “We had a meeting with the stakeholders today. We want to know their viewpoint on the policy.”

As per the policy, regulated development can be undertaken in 65 greenbelt villages such as Dhansa, Mitraon, Tikri Kalan, Kapashera, and parts of Rajokri, Ghumanhera, Bamnoli and Bijwasan. It also includes 23 Low Density Residential Area (LDRA) villages where a large number of farmhouses have come up over the past few years, including Rajokri, Mehrauli, Khanpur, Chattarpur, Devli and Bhatti.

The policy allows for construction based on the size of the plot, said a senior Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official. The minimum land required, the official said, is 600sqm, where permitted development works will be limited to agricultural, horticultural and solar fields, among others. Farmhouses, open markets and sports facilities will be allowed on a minimum plot size of 4,000sqm, while educational institutions, non-polluting industries etc can come up on plots of size 10,000sqm and above.

During the Monday meeting, stakeholders raised concerns regarding Right of Way (ROW) provisions, number of dwelling units allowed for farmhouses, etc. ROW refers to the road width needed in front of a land parcel where new development is proposed.

In the 23 LDRA villages covered by the policy, residents stated that they are finding it difficult to regularise their farmhouses. Inder Bir Singh Chhabra, a farmhouse owner at Jaunapur who attended the meeting, said, “A big concern of farmhouse owners is the 12 metres ROW required for plots which are 4000 sqm or more in size. In most areas, 12m ROW is not there. We have requested the ministry to reduce it to 9 metres. If this is not done, then most farmhouse owners will not be able to regularise their properties. In the policy, up to five dwelling units are allowed on a land parcel measuring 4,000 sqm. We want the number to be reduced, as with five dwelling units, it will no longer remain a low density residential development.”

Paras Tyagi, who heads the Centre for Youth Culture and Law and Environment (CYCLE), a policy research group working in the villages of Delhi, said that though the GDA policy is needed, it should factor in the thousands of landless farmers living in these villages, as well as farmers whose land is not located on 6 metre or 24 metre wide roads --- a mandatory condition for the implementation of the policy.

“There are many farmers who don’t have land parcels close to the arterial road; these people will not be able to benefit from the policy. The government needs to make provisions so that all of them get equal opportunity. The gram sabha land can be consolidated and used for developing the road network. Also, there are some villages such as Rawta and Daurala where the land is submerged in water. These villages are located in ecologically sensitive zone. The government should involve environment experts while planning activities in these areas,” said Tyagi, who attended the meeting.

Bhupinder Bazad, president of the master plan committee of Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch, said residents of greenbelt villages should get benefit to monetise their land as agricultural activity is not financially viable. “There is unauthorised construction happening in these areas in absence of a proper policy. Residential colonies, farmhouses, warehouses etc have come up illegally in these areas. The policy is needed to help landowners monetize their land, especially now when in neighbouring areas land pooling policy is being implemented. Why should farmers in these peripheral villages be deprived of the benefit of planned development?” said Bazad.