Centre extends last date to apply for PM's awards for excellence in public administration

PTI |
Jan 31, 2024 02:17 PM IST

Earlier, the deadline to apply for the awards, aimed at recognising and rewarding outstanding work done by civil servants across the country, was January 31.

HT Image
HT Image

In a post on X, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances said, "The last date for registration and submission of nominations under Prime Minister’s awards for excellence in public administration, 2023 has been extended from 31.01.2024 to 12.02.2024 (05:00 PM)."

The registration and submission of nominations on a dedicated PM's awards web portal -- pmawards.gov.in -- commenced on January 3.

The government presents the awards to acknowledge, recognise, and reward exemplary work done by civil servants in the country. These awards are conferred by the prime minister on Civil Services Day celebrated on April 21.

For 2023, the scheme for the awards has been revised to recognise the contribution of civil servants in the holistic development of districts under two categories.

The first category covers the holistic development of districts under 12 priority sector programmes. In this category, 10 awards would be conferred.

The second category is "innovations for central ministries/departments, states, districts" and six awards would be given under it.

The awards consist of a trophy, a scroll, and an incentive of 20 lakh to the awarded district/organisation to be utilised for the implementation of a project/programme or bridging the resource gap in any area of public welfare.

