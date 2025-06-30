Charred body of man found in Delhi; probe points to friends, neighbour

A day after the partially charred body of a 20-year-old man was found near the Narela-Bawana flyover in outer-north Delhi, police said the deceased was last seen leaving with his neighbour and two friends for a birthday party on Saturday night. Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said a crime and forensic team inspected the spot, and a murder case was registered. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as Kapil Dahiya, a resident of Swatantra Nagar, left home on his Royal Enfield motorcycle on Saturday evening. He lived in Delhi with his grandparents, while his parents reside in their village. “He was planning to apply for college admissions this year,” a police officer said.

On Sunday around 7.30am, his body was found behind a school, with burn injuries. His motorcycle was recovered about 150 metres away from the body.

Investigators said CCTV footage shows Dahiya leaving with his friends. All three are currently untraceable. “We suspect they murdered him due to a previous enmity. They attempted to burn the body but failed, and abandoned it near the flyover when they couldn’t carry it into the forest,” an officer associated with the probe said, requesting anonymity.

Two suspects have been identified, and technical surveillance indicates they have left Delhi and are believed to be near Uttarakhand. “They panicked after failing to dispose of the body and fled,” the officer added.

Teen apprehended for murder of waiter in Narela

In a separate incident reported in Narela on Sunday, Delhi Police apprehended a minor in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old waiter, Sunil Mandal. His body was found with throat slit inside his rented accommodation in Metro Vihar around 7.20am.

“Mandal’s friend told us the deceased had asked him to come over for some work. When he arrived and found the door locked with no response, he broke it open and discovered the body,” DCP Swami said.

Bloodstained items, a SIM card, and a broken mobile phone were recovered from the crime scene. CCTV footage from the area showed a young boy entering the locality around 10.30pm on Saturday and leaving around 1.33am by jumping over the gate.

Police identified the boy through local inquiry and detained him. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to killing Mandal using a pan and a knife to steal ₹1,500, the DCP said.