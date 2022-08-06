Chennai FIR: SC directs conman Sukesh to be probed via video conferencing

The Supreme Court on Friday directed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to be interrogated in a criminal case registered against him in Chennai through video conferencing as he is presently lodged at Tihar Jail and has sought permission from the top court to be shifted to any other jail apprehending threat to his life.

A bench of justices UU Lalit, Aniruddha Bose and S Ravindra Bhat allowed an application moved in this regard by the Enforcement Directorate which has opposed any move to shift the accused to any other jail outside Tihar.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju appearing for ED told the court that the petitioner has been called for investigations in the Chennai FIR that may not be done physically in the peculiar facts of the present case. Raju suggested if the same could be done through video conferencing. This suggestion was not opposed by advocate Ashok Singh appearing for Sukesh.

The bench allowed the request for video conferencing and posted the petition filed by Sukesh for being lodged at an alternate jail on August 17.

The ED had earlier informed the court that Sukesh had bribed officials at Tihar jail and Rohini jail to ensure that he gets to use phone and continue doing his criminal activities from jail. The agency claimed that he paid close to ₹12.5 crore as bribe. Following this revelation, the concerned jail authorities have been suspended and loopholes fixed.

Sukesh played the victim card in court and claimed on affidavit in July this year that this money was not bribe but protection money paid to officials to remain safe in jail. The court had asked Sukesh to name the officials to whom bribe was paid and the modus operandi to make such payments. The court will examine these details on the next date of hearing.