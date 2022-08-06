Chennai FIR: SC directs conman Sukesh to be probed via video conferencing
The Supreme Court on Friday directed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to be interrogated in a criminal case registered against him in Chennai through video conferencing as he is presently lodged at Tihar Jail and has sought permission from the top court to be shifted to any other jail apprehending threat to his life.
A bench of justices UU Lalit, Aniruddha Bose and S Ravindra Bhat allowed an application moved in this regard by the Enforcement Directorate which has opposed any move to shift the accused to any other jail outside Tihar.
Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju appearing for ED told the court that the petitioner has been called for investigations in the Chennai FIR that may not be done physically in the peculiar facts of the present case. Raju suggested if the same could be done through video conferencing. This suggestion was not opposed by advocate Ashok Singh appearing for Sukesh.
The bench allowed the request for video conferencing and posted the petition filed by Sukesh for being lodged at an alternate jail on August 17.
The ED had earlier informed the court that Sukesh had bribed officials at Tihar jail and Rohini jail to ensure that he gets to use phone and continue doing his criminal activities from jail. The agency claimed that he paid close to ₹12.5 crore as bribe. Following this revelation, the concerned jail authorities have been suspended and loopholes fixed.
Sukesh played the victim card in court and claimed on affidavit in July this year that this money was not bribe but protection money paid to officials to remain safe in jail. The court had asked Sukesh to name the officials to whom bribe was paid and the modus operandi to make such payments. The court will examine these details on the next date of hearing.
-
Uddhav Thackeray back in the saddle as Saamana editor
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. Since Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, the newspaper is being run by a team of senior editorial hands across three editions, namely, Mumbai, Pune and Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). The newspaper had Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor. Saamana and the printed word at large is central to the Shiv Sena's politics.
-
BMC finalises plot to build dorm for Tata Memorial patients living on roads
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday finalised plots in Parel to build a dormitory for Tata Memorial Hospital patients, who seek refuge on footpaths and under the Hindmata flyover, due to a lack of affordable accommodations. Assistant commissioner, Swapnaja Kshirsagar, F (south) ward further said, “The treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital goes on for three months and the patients cannot afford to travel to and fro regularly. They live on roads, under the flyover and get food from donors.”
-
17 samples from Maharashtra test negative for monkeypox
According to the state health department officials, 17 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra health department, “All samples have tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai. We are continuously monitoring suspected cases and the state health department is on alert. Eleven samples were tested at NIV and the remaining at Kasturba Hospital,” said Awate.
-
Sessions court grants bail to former PMC Bank director
The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 72-year-old Daljit Singh Bal, former director of fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, considering the letter written by then managing director of the bank, Joy Thomas, to the Reserve Bank of India, conceding that all the decisions regarding over-withdrawals were taken by him and the bank's executives acted on his instructions. He was also charged with sponsoring the loan proposal of his nephew, Tejinder Singh.
-
Pune defence company’s human carrying drone to be inducted in Indian Navy
A Chakan-based defence company has manufactured a heavy-lift utility drone that can carry a human being named 'Varuna' which will soon be inducted in the Indian Navy. Varuna has been designed and manufactured by Chakan-based Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited (SDE). Its manufacturers claim that the heavy-duty drone can move goods including equipment, liquids and even human beings with a standardised payload attachment. The drone can be remotely controlled or flown automatically along predetermined routes.
