Chilling video shows SUV speeding away after hitting man in Delhi's Janpath
A man was killed after being hit by an SUV (Mahindra Thar) in central Delhi's Janpath area on Wednesday morning. A chilling CCTV camera footage of the incident is being circulated on social media. In the footage, the SUV can be speeding away after hitting the pedestrian, who reportedly died on the spot. The pedestrian has been identified as Girdhari, the police said.
The police added that the driver along with the vehicle is still absconding, and further investigation into the case is underway.
According to reports, the incident took place around 8 am when Girdhari was crossing a road in Janpath. The speeding Thar coming from his left-hand side rammed into him before speeding away.
The victim was rushed to the RML Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
