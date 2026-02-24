New Delhi, Turning concrete into canvas, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has drawn up a plan to integrate large-scale public art into its transport infrastructure, beginning with artwork on 200 metro pillars across the national capital in the first phase. City turns canvas: Delhi Metro to paint 200 pillars with public art

DMRC has also invited non-governmental organisations and art-based institutions to take part in the initiative, allowing the artworks to serve not just as visual enhancements but also as platforms to spread awareness on social, civic and environmental issues, an official said.

The move is expected to provide a platform for creative expression while aligning with broader civic and environmental messages, he added.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing the commuter experience and improving the visual character of urban spaces, will see metro pillars at selected locations transformed into canvases showcasing themes drawn from nature, culture and social awareness, according to an official.

He said that around 200 pillars for artwork have been proposed and around 50 have already been completed earlier, while work on the remaining piers is underway and is expected to expand gradually across the entire Delhi Metro network.

The project is designed to blend art seamlessly with public transport facilities, creating a more pleasant and engaging environment for daily commuters, the official said.

The artworks feature stylised representations of flowers, birds, animals and other natural elements inspired by India's rich biodiversity, while maintaining visual continuity along metro corridors, he said and added that each pillar, however, is conceived as an independent artistic element, allowing for diversity within a cohesive design framework.

As part of its broader policy to promote heritage, art and culture at metro stations and along metro infrastructure, DMRC allows the display of artworks in designated areas, primarily within secure zones, subject to operational and safety considerations, he said.

The policy encourages both long-term static displays and short-duration exhibitions, depending on the nature of the artwork and location, the official said.

He said such initiatives have, in the past, included handicrafts, photographs, paintings and sculptures displayed at various metro stations, helping bring art closer to the public in everyday spaces.

With the pillar artwork project, DMRC aims to further strengthen the role of public transport infrastructure as a medium for cultural expression, while continuing to prioritise commuter convenience and safety, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.