Civil rights outfit moves Delhi HC, flags possible ‘flare-up’ on Eid al-Fitr

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (ACPCR) on Wednesday moved the Delhi high court, seeking directions to the Delhi Police and the Centre to enhance security at the Eidgah in Uttam Nagar’s slum colony, as well as in and around other mosques in the area. The court agreed to hear the matter after ACPCR’s counsel sought an urgent hearing.

Members of the Muslim community have expressed concern over a possible communal flare-up on Eid al-Fitr following the murder of a 26-year-old man, Tarun Kumar, during Holi.

The court agreed to hear the matter after ACPCR’s counsel sought an urgent hearing. However, the petition was not assigned to any bench due to defects, and no hearing took place. It is yet to be listed, court sources said.

In its plea, ACPCR said that following the incident, multiple rallies and assemblies were held across Delhi, including in Uttam Nagar, where “highly provocative and inflammatory speeches” were allegedly made, inciting violence against members of the Muslim community.

The petition claimed that several speeches specifically targeted Eid al-Fitr and called for preventing Muslims in Uttam Nagar from celebrating the festival.

It added that despite submitting a detailed representation on March 15 to the police and administrative authorities, seeking preventive and remedial measures, no effective steps have been taken so far.

“It is submitted that the continuing inaction of the respondents has resulted in a breakdown of the rule of law and has caused ‘constitutional harm’ by violating the fundamental rights of the affected community under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution, including the rights to equality, freedom, dignity and life. The situation is further aggravated by fears of disruption to the peaceful observance of Eid, both by vigilante groups and the police. There are credible apprehensions of further escalation of communal tensions and targeted violence, in light of ongoing calls for disruption and retaliation,” the petition stated.

The association has also sought directions for the registration of FIRs and investigation into hundreds of alleged hate speech videos circulating on social media in connection with the incident, under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and for appropriate legal action against those suspected of inciting communal violence.

The clash between two families began on March 4 when an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon from her terrace, which hit a Muslim woman. The altercation escalated into a fight, leaving eight people injured. Tarun Kumar, 26, succumbed to his injuries the following day. An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.