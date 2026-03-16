New Delhi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday said that it is very important that family courts eliminate the "psycho fear" from the mind of a child and for that introduce some changes in the traditional functioning of courts. CJI Surya Kant advocates doing away with uniforms for judges, advocates in family courts

"Should the family courts have these black robes? Is it not going to create a psycho fear in the child or in the mind of a child when we are visualising and conceptualising a new concept for the family courts?" he questioned.

He suggested that the presiding judges and advocates in the family courts should not come in uniforms.

"I personally feel why shouldn't we try to develop an idea? It's only an idea.

"For all of you in family courts, our presiding officer will not sit in court dresses. The members of the bar will not come in black and white robes," CJI Kant said.

He said the police officers will also not come in police dress, because this entire environment creates fear in the minds of the children, particularly when they are the worst victims of any system.

"And when one wants to resolve the disputes pertaining to them, I think we need to come out with altogether different kinds of ideas," the CJI said.

He batted for establishing a "familiar atmosphere" free from fear across family courts, underlining that they were meant to refurbish or repair human relationships.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a new family court complex in Rohini, the CJI floated several new ideas to improve these courts.

"Not everyone wants to come to the court. When we talk of reforms and when we talk of the concept of the family court as a platform for resolving disputes, it is not like civil property disputes.

"It is meant to refurbish, reason, repair the human relationship. Can't we call them family resolution centres?" the CJI said.

Underlining that Rohini had emerged as one of the national capital's major residential districts, the CJI said it deserved the growth of judicial infrastructure.

Comparing the family courts with other courts, the CJI said unlike most litigation and disputes that come before them, they are not between distant parties or impersonal entities.

"They arise within the families, individuals that were at some point companions in a shared life, they may continue to share mutual responsibilities as parents, caregivers or members of the same household. Therefore, the dispute before the family court carries huge emotional, social and financial consequences that extend far beyond the immediate legal controversy," he said.

Also speaking at the event, Justice Manmohan of the Supreme Court said, "In Delhi, the perpetual challenges which the district judiciary face are threefold. One is budget, the other is staff and the third is space, and space means courtrooms as well as residential accommodation."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya also spoke at the event.

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