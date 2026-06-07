CJP: Online movt seeks edu reforms in stir at Jantar Mantar

Supporters of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gathered at the Jantar Mantar on Saturday and demanded action over the NEET 2026 paper leak and alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking system, including the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. A few hundred people attended the CJP’s first on-ground demonstration, which grew out of a large social media following around exam paper leaks. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

A few hundred people attended the CJP’s first on-ground demonstration, which grew out of a large social media following around exam paper leaks.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who flew in from the US to lead the agitation said the collective will take its protests “beyond Delhi” if Pradhan did not resign. The group later said it would hold protests across multiple cities through the week, with another demonstration at Jantar Mantar the following Saturday to decide the future course of the agitation.

Slamming the protest, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said during an interaction in Ranchi, “Some people sitting abroad assume they can give directions to the youth. Today’s youth wants to work towards nation-building. But some forces are trying to make them anti-establishment.”

Around 2,000 police personnel, drawn from all 14 remaining districts, were deployed to maintain order. The police did not respond to requests for an official estimate of the attendance

Shortly after 5pm, Dipke and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had joined the protest, left the venue.

Police announced that organisers had formally called an end to the demonstration, which passed off peacefully.

Wangchuk, addressing the crowd, argued that exam leaks were symptoms of a deeper institutional failure. “The demand for resignation is the beginning. Exam irregularities are merely symptoms of a much deeper problem. The system requires comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency and accountability for all,” he said.

Students and parents at the site said widespread anger over examination irregularities had drawn them out.

18-year-old NEET aspirant, Aarav Sharma, said, “We don’t want special treatment. We just want an exam system where students can trust that merit actually matters.”