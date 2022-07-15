Clash between 2 groups of class 12 students in South Delhi

New Delhi: A student of Class 12, who has since been arrested, stabbed three of his classmates with a knife, injuring them, during a clash in a government school in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area on Wednesday.

One of the injured is critical, police said.

Police said they received a call at the Maidan Garhi police station control room at 10.52am regarding a quarrel among school children. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that when police reached the government school in Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines, they found that one of the students, identified by his first name as Mohit (20) attacked Ankush (19), and his friends Ajay and Ajeet (ages unknown).

“Mohit and Ankush had an argument during lunch time, which turned into a scuffle,” Jaiker said, adding that the both students had an ongoing rivalry.

During the scuffle, police said, Mohit stabbed Ankush in the chest and when Ankush’s friends Ajay and Ajeet tried to save him, Mohit attacked them with the knife as well.

The injured classmates were shifted to AIIMS Hospital and are being treated there, police said.

DCP Jaiker said Ajeet told the police that Mohit stabbed Ankush, Ajay and him with a knife. Police registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Mohit.

According to police, Mohit scaled the wall of the school to smuggle in the knife, which they have seized.

According to Ankush’s father Laxman Das, Mohit had been fighting with his son and his friends for the past year. They had also complained at a local police post regarding the issue about a month ago, but police allegedly took no action. “A year ago, Mohit had come late to class. The teacher had asked Ankush’s friend to tell Mohit what the correct time to reach class is, just to teach him a lesson. Mohit took offence and beat Ankush’s friend after school and Ankush intervened. That’s when it all started,” he said.

DCP Jaiker declined to comment on the older complaint.