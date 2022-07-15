Clash between 2 groups of class 12 students in South Delhi
New Delhi: A student of Class 12, who has since been arrested, stabbed three of his classmates with a knife, injuring them, during a clash in a government school in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area on Wednesday.
One of the injured is critical, police said.
Police said they received a call at the Maidan Garhi police station control room at 10.52am regarding a quarrel among school children. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that when police reached the government school in Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines, they found that one of the students, identified by his first name as Mohit (20) attacked Ankush (19), and his friends Ajay and Ajeet (ages unknown).
“Mohit and Ankush had an argument during lunch time, which turned into a scuffle,” Jaiker said, adding that the both students had an ongoing rivalry.
During the scuffle, police said, Mohit stabbed Ankush in the chest and when Ankush’s friends Ajay and Ajeet tried to save him, Mohit attacked them with the knife as well.
The injured classmates were shifted to AIIMS Hospital and are being treated there, police said.
DCP Jaiker said Ajeet told the police that Mohit stabbed Ankush, Ajay and him with a knife. Police registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Mohit.
According to police, Mohit scaled the wall of the school to smuggle in the knife, which they have seized.
According to Ankush’s father Laxman Das, Mohit had been fighting with his son and his friends for the past year. They had also complained at a local police post regarding the issue about a month ago, but police allegedly took no action. “A year ago, Mohit had come late to class. The teacher had asked Ankush’s friend to tell Mohit what the correct time to reach class is, just to teach him a lesson. Mohit took offence and beat Ankush’s friend after school and Ankush intervened. That’s when it all started,” he said.
DCP Jaiker declined to comment on the older complaint.
-
Shinde-Fadnavis govt restores 4 decisions scrapped by MVA
The Eknath Shinde-led coalition government has decided to bring back four policy decisions that had been taken by the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government during its tenure in 2015-2019, but were subsequently scrapped by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. Currently, the Maharashtra Agriculture Produce and Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act 1963 allows only members of gram panchayats, agriculture credit societies, and multi-purpose cooperative societies, to elect the members of Agriculture Produce Market Committee.
-
Marathi-English coding for 600 municipal school kids
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a computer lab was launched at Byculla West Primary Marathi School—run by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation where close to 600 children from classes 1 to 8 will be taught computer basics, MS Office and coding in both Marathi and English. The lab equipped with 20 computers will hold classes twice a week.
-
30-minute delivery commitment: Consumer panel slaps ₹11,000 fine on Swiggy
The district consumer dispute and redressal commission, Bathinda, has directed food delivery platform Swiggy to pay ₹11,000 as compensation to a Bathinda resident for deficient service in providing a platter of snacks worth ₹248. The order was released on Wednesday by the bench comprising president of the commission Kanwar Sandeep Singh and members Shivdev Singh and Paramjeet Kaur. Gupta said Swiggy did not deliver the order according to its promotional commitment of 30 minutes.
-
Mahatma’s statue sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti in Toronto
Toronto: India on Wednesday expressed its outrage to the Canadian government after a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Toronto. The desecration of the statue, located at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA, left congregants in a state of shock and the Indo-Canadian community irate. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the temple.
-
Fatehgarh Sahib: ₹8.9-lakh robbery case cracked, 3 held
Fatehgarh Sahib : The district police have solved the ₹8.9 lakh robbery with the arrest of three persons. The accused have been identified as Jagmel Singh, 30 of Akot village, Bikramjeet Singh, 26, of Asmanpur village and Amreek Singh, 28, of Behal village in Patiala district. They also fired a gunshot at a scrap dealer, Parminder Singh of Sirhind when he resisted, DIG, Rupnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said. He said accused Amreek Singh had knowledge about the cash dealings of the scrap dealer.
