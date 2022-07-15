Class 12 students stabs 3 classmates in Delhi, one critical
NEW DELHI: A student of Class 12, who has since been arrested, stabbed three of his classmates with a knife, injuring them, during a scuffle in a government school in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area on Wednesday.
One of the injured is critical, police said.
Police said they received a call at the Maidan Garhi police station control room at 10.52am regarding a quarrel among school children. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that when police reached the government school in Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines, they found that one of the students, identified by his first name as Mohit (20) attacked Ankush (19), and his friendsAjay and Ajeet (ages unknown).
“Mohit and Ankush had an argument during lunch time, which turned into a scuffle,” Jaiker said, adding that the both students had an ongoing rivalry.
During the scuffle, police said, Mohit stabbed Ankush in the chest and when Ankush’s friends Ajay and Ajeet tried to save him, Mohit attacked them with the knife as well.
The injured classmates were shifted to AIIMS Hospital and are being treated there, police said.
DCP Jaiker said Ajeet told the police that Mohit stabbed Ankush, Ajay and him with a knife.
Police registered a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Mohit.
According to police, Mohit scaled the wall of the school to smuggle in the knife, which they have seized.
According to Ankush’s father Laxman Das, Mohit had been fighting with his son and his friends for the past year. They had also complained at a local police post regarding the issue about a month ago, but police allegedly took no action. “A year ago, Mohit had come late to class. The teacher had asked Ankush’s friend to tell Mohit what the correct time to reach class is, just to teach him a lesson. Mohit took offence and beat Ankush’s friend after school and Ankush intervened. That’s when it all started,” he said.
The last fight was about a month ago in Sanjay Colony, after which Ankush’s parents had complained to police, they said.
DCP Jaiker declined to comment on the older complaint.
-
27 hectares of mangroves in western suburbs now legally a forest
Mumbai: A total of 27 hectares (67 acres) of mangrove land in Andheri -- equalling two and a half Azad Maidans in size, cumulatively -- have been declared as a reserve forest by the state revenue and forest department, under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act (1927). The land parcels are located in Juhu (2.65 hectares) and Oshiwara (24.5 hectares).
-
Delhi govt to facilitate RWA-like bodies for slums
New Delhi: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Body, the Delhi government's slum management agency, is planning to facilitate formation of residents bodies in the jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters across the city to coordinate efforts aimed at addressing various civic problems such as cleaning of community toilet, cleaning of drains, sweeping of streets and management of community water points, DUSIB officials aware of the plan details said on Thursday.
-
Physical files cause concern as U.P. sectt wants to go fully online
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh secretariat has been using e-office to go completely online. The state government apparently wants to carry out all the secretariat work online. So chief secretary Durga Shanka Mishra has issued orders asking departments to give specific reason for presenting a physical file or else the same would be returned to the respective departments and the authorities concerned would be held responsible for the delay.
-
Vigilance nabs two Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
Two employees of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, including a woman executive officer, were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Senior superintendent of police, economic offences wing, vigilance bureau, Surendra Lamba said the accused have been identified as LIT executive officer Kuljit Kaur and junior assistant Harmeet Singh. A communique from the state vigilance bureau stated that the accused Harmit Singh was arrested on the complaint of Satnam Singh of Ludhiana.
-
Most third merit lists for UG admissions out
Mumbai The third merit list for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses that were open to class 12 state board students at many city colleges was released on Thursday, and at least one college – St Xavier's College – did not have a list. Colleges like Ruia, St Andrews, RA Podar saw a drop of 1-3 percentage across both traditional and self-financed courses as compared to the second list.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics