Class 2 student dies at MCD school in Rohini

A Class 2 student of municipal corporation primary co-ed school in Rohini Sector-22 passed away after falling unconscious in the school. A senior official from education department of MCD said the incident took place at MCD primary co-ed school.

“The child became suddenly unconscious around 11.15 am. There is hospital named Dharamveer Solanki Multi speciality hospital, right next to the school. Immediately, the principal and two teachers took the child to the hospital where first aid was provided and parents were called. But the situation of the child kept getting critical,” official said. The MCD official said that they enquired about any medical condition or history of illness in the child but nothing was found.

“The name of the child was Sohit and he was studying in class-2 and he appeared to completely healthy. It is a completely unexpected case. Doctors have stated that the cause of death can only be found after post-mortem. The hospital is located at just a 100-150 meter distance so it does not seem to be a case of delayed treatment but we are looking into the case,” MCD official said.

The Delhi Police could not be reached for a comment.