Home / Cities / Delhi News / Class 2 student dies at MCD school in Rohini

Class 2 student dies at MCD school in Rohini

delhi news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:44 PM IST

A senior official from education department of MCD said the incident took place at MCD primary co-ed school in Rohini Sector 22. Doctors said the cause of death could be ascertained only after an autopsy.

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

A Class 2 student of municipal corporation primary co-ed school in Rohini Sector-22 passed away after falling unconscious in the school. A senior official from education department of MCD said the incident took place at MCD primary co-ed school.

“The child became suddenly unconscious around 11.15 am. There is hospital named Dharamveer Solanki Multi speciality hospital, right next to the school. Immediately, the principal and two teachers took the child to the hospital where first aid was provided and parents were called. But the situation of the child kept getting critical,” official said. The MCD official said that they enquired about any medical condition or history of illness in the child but nothing was found.

“The name of the child was Sohit and he was studying in class-2 and he appeared to completely healthy. It is a completely unexpected case. Doctors have stated that the cause of death can only be found after post-mortem. The hospital is located at just a 100-150 meter distance so it does not seem to be a case of delayed treatment but we are looking into the case,” MCD official said.

The Delhi Police could not be reached for a comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out