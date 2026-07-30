Class 6 student sexually assaulted in school van by driver for 3 years in Delhi's Civil Lines

A 10-year-old girl studying in Class 6 at a government school in Civil Lines, north Delhi, was allegedly sexually abused repeatedly over nearly three years by the driver and attendant of a privately contracted school van, police said on Wednesday. The abuse came to light after the girl spoke up during a school workshop on appropriate and inappropriate touch.

Police said the child’s statement is being recorded in accordance with legal procedure, while medical examination and counselling are underway. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

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According to police, the two accused, a 47-year-old school van driver and a 34-year-old vehicle attendant, were arrested after the girl’s mother approached the Parivartan Police Mobile Kiosk Team (PPMKT) in Civil Lines and filed a complaint.

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What happened?

Investigators alleged that the girl was repeatedly abused inside the school van while being ferried to and from school. According to her statement, the abuse allegedly took place near a demolition site in the Khyber Pass area, with the last instance taking place on July 21, according to the girl’s statement. The child also alleged that both accused repeatedly touched her inappropriately inside the van. She told police she remained silent for nearly three years because the men had threatened her.

School safety session's role

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the allegations surfaced during a school safety session aimed at educating students about appropriate and inappropriate touch. Encouraged by the discussion, the girl confided in a teacher, who immediately informed her parents on Friday. The family then approached the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the allegations surfaced during a school safety session aimed at educating students about appropriate and inappropriate touch. Encouraged by the discussion, the girl confided in a teacher, who immediately informed her parents on Friday. The family then approached the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Case and probe

An FIR has been registered under Sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, relating to sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault, against both accused.

Police said the child’s statement is being recorded in accordance with legal procedure, while medical examination and counselling are underway. The investigation is continuing.

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