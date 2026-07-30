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Class 6 student sexually assaulted in school van by driver for 3 years in Delhi's Civil Lines

The abuse came to light after the girl spoke up during a school safety session on appropriate and inappropriate touch.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026, 00:04:31 IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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A 10-year-old girl studying in Class 6 at a government school in Civil Lines, north Delhi, was allegedly sexually abused repeatedly over nearly three years by the driver and attendant of a privately contracted school van, police said on Wednesday. The abuse came to light after the girl spoke up during a school workshop on appropriate and inappropriate touch.

Police said the child’s statement is being recorded in accordance with legal procedure, while medical examination and counselling are underway. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Police said the child’s statement is being recorded in accordance with legal procedure, while medical examination and counselling are underway. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

According to police, the two accused, a 47-year-old school van driver and a 34-year-old vehicle attendant, were arrested after the girl’s mother approached the Parivartan Police Mobile Kiosk Team (PPMKT) in Civil Lines and filed a complaint.

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What happened?

Investigators alleged that the girl was repeatedly abused inside the school van while being ferried to and from school. According to her statement, the abuse allegedly took place near a demolition site in the Khyber Pass area, with the last instance taking place on July 21, according to the girl’s statement. The child also alleged that both accused repeatedly touched her inappropriately inside the van. She told police she remained silent for nearly three years because the men had threatened her.

School safety session's role

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Case and probe

An FIR has been registered under Sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, relating to sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault, against both accused.

Police said the child’s statement is being recorded in accordance with legal procedure, while medical examination and counselling are underway. The investigation is continuing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the age of the victim?

The victim was a 10-year-old girl.

How did the abuse come to light?

The abuse came to light after the girl spoke up during a school workshop on appropriate and inappropriate touch.

What actions were taken by the police following the complaint?

The police arrested the accused and registered an FIR under the POCSO Act.

What legal processes are currently ongoing?

The child's statement is being recorded, and a medical examination and counselling are underway.
 
sexual abusedelhi policecivil lines
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