Clear skies, moderate air quality for Delhi on Friday

Delhi is likely to see a clear sky on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 23 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 24 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 157.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Friday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category with PM10 as the main pollutant due to cold polluted air coming from the north-west of India (IGP) along with local road dust re-suspension. With the presence of high pressure over north-west India AQI will degrade to be in moderate for next 3 days.”