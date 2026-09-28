Chandigarh: Faculty shortage hits PU foreign language departments, students in limbo

Even as demand for foreign language courses continues to grow at Panjab University (PU), a severe shortage of teachers has pushed several departments into crisis. The Chinese department has virtually shut down after its lone faculty member retired, while the German department is running with just one permanent teacher for over 100 students. Similar shortages persist in French, Russian and Persian, affecting admissions, classes and plans to expand academic programmes. Lone Chinese faculty retires, German dept struggles with 1 permanent teacher for 115 students. (HT File)

The crisis is most visible in the Chinese department, where admissions to the certificate, diploma and advanced diploma courses have been kept in abeyance for the 2026-27 academic session after the retirement of Prof Damodar Panda, the department’s only teacher, in April this year.

According to students, more than 90 candidates applied for the certificate course this year against 66 available seats, while students who completed the certificate and diploma courses last session are now unable to move to the next level due to the absence of a faculty member.

Students have submitted repeated representations to the vice-chancellor and the dean of university instruction (DUI), requesting the university to make temporary teaching arrangements until a regular or guest faculty member is appointed.

Prof Damodar Panda said student interest in learning Mandarin has grown significantly over the years. “When I joined Panjab University in 1999, only six or seven students enrolled. We gradually increased the strength to over 60. There is no other university in Chandigarh offering Mandarin, so this department should not be allowed to shut down,” he said. He added that knowledge of Chinese creates opportunities in education, international trade and business, making it important for the university to continue the programme.

The German department is facing a similar crisis. Department head Arijeet Dakshi said there are three vacant faculty posts, with only one permanent teacher available to teach around 115 students. As a result, afternoon and evening batches have been merged. The department has been unable to start its proposed master’s programme despite obtaining approvals. The department is dependent on Jeevan Kumar Sharma, a retired professor aged around 70, who continues to teach advanced diploma students voluntarily.

Dakshi said the faculty shortage has also begun affecting student retention, with eight to 10 students applying for fee refunds after deciding not to continue due to the present situation.

The French department, according to academic in-charge Alok Pathak, has over 200 students with an intake capacity of nearly 300, but only one regular faculty member against six sanctioned posts. Teaching is largely being managed with the help of guest faculty.

The Russian department has one regular teacher against two sanctioned posts, while the Persian department has only one regular faculty member.

Rajni Bala, who completed her certificate course in Chinese this year, said she was expecting to begin the diploma course, but admissions have not started due to the absence of faculty.

Robindeep, who has completed the Chinese certificate course, said financial constraints prevented him from shifting to Delhi or joining a private institute.

Responding to the concerns, Prof YP Verma, registrar of PU, said the university has already initiated the recruitment process. “Candidates have been shortlisted for German and other languages. Interviews are planned and appointments will be made. Strengthening language departments remains one of the university’s priorities,” he said.