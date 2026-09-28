Building-plan applications pending: Kharar MC EO, predecessor fined ₹1 lakh each

The Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission (PTAC) has imposed ₹1 lakh penalties each on Ashok Pathria, executive officer (EO) of the Kharar Municipal Council, and his predecessor Sukhdev Singh, for excessive pendency of building-plan applications. The commission has sought details of the reasons for the delays and the steps taken to ensure disposal of the pending applications. (HT File)

The commission has also issued show-cause notices to both officials, seeking explanations as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be recommended against them for failure to ensure timely disposal of applications and alleged non-compliance with the state’s transparency and accountability law. Sukhdev Singh is currently posted as the EO of the Municipal Council in Mallanwala Khas, Ferozepur.

In Pathria’s case, the commission said the management information system (MIS) report for June 2026 showed 34 non-residential and 338 residential building-plan applications pending beyond the prescribed timeline. By September 2026, the pendency had increased to 69 non-residential and 388 residential applications, according to the latest report cited by the commission.

In the case of Sukhdev Singh, the commission referred to MIS reports for January and February 2026. It said 182 non-residential building-plan cases were pending in January, while the February report showed 47 non-residential and 465 residential cases pending beyond the notified timelines.

No explanation furnished, says panel

The commission noted that earlier show-cause notices had required Pathria to explain the reasons for the delay and the steps taken to clear the pending applications. However, it said no reply had been received within the stipulated period, nor had a satisfactory explanation been furnished for the continued pendency.

Both officials have been directed to show cause within seven days as to why disciplinary action should not be recommended against them under the Act. The commission has also sought details of the reasons for the delays and the steps taken to ensure disposal of the pending applications.

The orders of the commission further provide an opportunity for the officials to seek a personal hearing through videoconferencing. In the absence of satisfactory responses, the commission said further action under the Act would be initiated. Copies of the orders were also forwarded to the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner (general), SAS Nagar, for information and necessary action.