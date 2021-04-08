Clear sky in Delhi, mercury to drop a couple of notches today: IMD

Delhi is likely to see a mainly clear sky on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36°C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 21.7°C, two notches above normal, and the maximum temperature was 36.9°C -- 2°C above normal.

Delhi’s air quality improved to be in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 159. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 250, which is the higher end of the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

On Wednesday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the poor category as forecasted. There has been a significant rise in PM10 level due dominance of dust lifting under dry and warmer environments. Surface wind speeds are moderate and north-northeasterly. A marginal improvement in air quality is expected for the next two days. AQI is forecasted to stay in the poor to moderate category for the next three days.”