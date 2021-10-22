Clear weather, moderate air quality in store for Delhi on Friday

Delhi is likely to see a clear sky on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 16 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 32.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 16 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 192. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 199.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category. As per SAFAR methodology, effective fire counts are 1234 and its share is 15% in Delhi’s PM2.5 as transport-level winds are favourable for intrusion. However, local winds are moderate which enhances dispersion of pollutants keeping AQI in the moderate category. The share of fire emissions is expected to increase in the next 2 days. In presence of local dry weather and north-westerly wind local dust emission leads to an increase of PM10. Additional dust input from desert areas via transport is very likely. The overall AQI is likely to degrade to poor in next 2 days.”