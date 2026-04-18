CM flags off 200 electric buses, fleet reaches 4,500

In a push for green mobility, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off Delhi – Rohtak interstate e-bus service and 200 new electric buses. The Delhi–Rohtak e-bus service will cover Peera Garhi via the Tikri Border and Bahadurgarh. (DD)

With the induction, the total bus fleet in the Capital is 6,300, which includes over 4,500 electric buses, the CM said, adding that the aim is to increase the fleet to 14,000 by 2028–29.

The Delhi–Rohtak e-bus service will cover Peera Garhi via the Tikri Border and Bahadurgarh.

Gupta also inaugurated the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal and a newly constructed administrative building at the DTC depot in East Vinod Nagar.

Addressing the gathering at the launch event, Gupta said the projects mark a significant step in the government’s efforts to make the city pollution-free. “The objective of every Delhi government initiative is to provide citizens with better connectivity, a clean environment, and modern transport facilities. Our government is rapidly promoting electric mobility to make the capital pollution-free,” said the CM.

She said the new administrative building at the East Vinod Nagar depot includes health check-up facilities for drivers to enhance well-being.

Gupta said an electric vehicle waste-disposal plant in the Holambi Kalan area for the scientific disposal of EV batteries is underway.

She said a plan is being developed to transition school buses and commercial vehicles to electric modes in a phased manner.