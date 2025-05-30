CM Gupta inaugurates Delhi’s first genetics dept at Lok Nayak Hospital

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated Delhi’s first medical genetics department, a lactation management unit and a state-of-the-art nucleic acid testing lab at the Lok Nayak Hospital, which are aimed at improving neonatal care, diagnostics, and genetic treatment services, officials said. The CM inaugurated a genetics department, lactation management unit and nucleic acid testing lab. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

At the hospital premises, the chief minister described the launches as a “landmark moment” for the Capital’s health sector.

“Today, we inaugurated three significant projects at Lok Nayak Hospital. The medical genetics department is the first in Delhi and only the fourth in India. It will treat children born with genetic disorders and enable diagnosis with just a drop of blood,” she said.

Highlighting the benefits of the NAT lab, Gupta said that it will drastically cut down blood testing turnaround time. “Earlier, blood donated for transfusions took up to 45 days to be tested. Now, with NAT, it will take only two days, improving safety and potentially saving many lives,” she said.

The lactation management unit is designed to support preterm and critically ill newborns by providing access to donor human milk and breastfeeding support, she said.

Criticising the previous administration for allegedly neglecting health care, she noted that Delhi has fewer than one bed per 1,000 people—below the WHO’s recommendation of two beds per 1,000. “Our target is to provide at least three hospital beds per 1,000 citizens in the coming years,” she said.

She said: “It is unacceptable that only a handful of government hospitals currently have MRI machines. We will soon ensure that no hospital is left without basic diagnostic equipment.”

She added that the 100-day mark of her government’s term has been a period of “action, not announcements.” “Whether it’s the restoration of staff, improvement of work conditions, or accessibility of medicines, we are delivering real results,” CM said. “No patient in Delhi should die due to lack of medical care. Our goal is to build a health system so robust that people from across India and even abroad come to Delhi for treatment.”

Health minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, who was present at the hospital inauguration, said, “All pending health care projects will be completed soon and made accessible to the public.”