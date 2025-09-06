CM Gupta reviews Yamuna flood relief as Kejriwal, BJP spar over arrangements

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting with the Divisional Commissioner and District Magistrates as parts of the city remained flooded due to the swelling Yamuna from heavy rains upstream. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited relief camps in Shastri Park and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government of neglect (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Gupta directed officials to conduct a detailed assessment of crop damage and ensure timely compensation to farmers. She also flagged concerns about water entering Delhi’s border areas from neighbouring Haryana. “CM has directed the concerned District Magistrates to coordinate closely with Haryana’s officers concerned to resolve the issue at the earliest and ensure the drainage systems there are repaired and made functional,” the CM office said.

The CM added that the Yamuna’s water level was receding and expressed hope of normalcy soon. “Government teams are providing 24x7 assistance with food, water, medical aid, toilet facilities, and fodder for cattle. Residents are being shifted to relief camps wherever necessary,” the statement said, adding that officials had been instructed to focus on the elderly, women, and children.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal visited relief camps in Shastri Park and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government of neglect. “Flood victims are saying there is no food or drinking water in camps, they are forced to sleep under the sky as the BJP government has not made any arrangements,” he said.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said all the gates of the Yamuna are open, which used to be closed during Kejriwal’s time. “Tent arrangements have been made everywhere by the government. There is no panic… Arvind Kejriwal and his people need to understand that this is not the time to play politics,” said Sachdeva.