Do you take collagen for bone health? Doctor explains what research says, debunks myths and how to choose right supplement

Supplements are a great way to boost your health. However, in the race for achieving health and wellness, we often forget that they cannot be a substitute for a healthy lifestyle, a healthy diet, exercise, regular sleep, and more. Collagen is one such supplement that has become quite popular, with people consuming it without seeking medical professional advice. Also Read | Diabetes that hides in plain sight: Doctor explains how some people have high blood sugar without classic symptoms, who are at risk According to Dr Adarsh Krishna K Bhat, consultant – orthopaedics and joint replacement, collagen makes up roughly 90% of the organic framework of bone. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, he explained, “Calcium and other minerals are deposited onto this framework, giving bone its flexibility and ability to absorb impact. This is the reason why collagen is linked to bone strength.” However, he stressed that before taking that supplement, it is important to educate oneself about whether it has any benefits, the myths surrounding it, and how to choose the right supplement for you.

Bovine and marine collagen are rich in the types found in bone, while chicken collagen is mainly studied for joints.

What does the research say about collagen supplements and bone health? “A few trials, mostly on postmenopausal women, suggest that taking collagen peptides daily for several months may modestly improve slow bone loss or improve bone density markers. But the studies have been short and often funded by supplement makers. We do not yet have large, long-term trials showing that collagen lowers fracture risk,” Dr Adarsh cautioned, adding that he would call collagen a possible supporting player but not a proven treatment. What is the biggest myth about collagen supplements? The idea that swallowing collagen sends it straight to your bones, per Dr Adarsh, is the biggest myth around collagen supplements. He explained, “The body breaks down collagen into amino acids and small peptides during digestion, which then get used whenever the body needs them. This does not necessarily go to the bones.” Other myths are that collagen can reverse osteoporosis, that more collagen is always better, and that a collagen supplement can make up for a poor diet. “Some collagen consumers also claim that ‘natural’ and ‘marine’ collagen is safer and better, but these are simply marketing labels, and there is no clinical evidence for the same,” he added.

The idea that swallowing collagen sends it straight to your bones, per Dr Adarsh, is the biggest myth around collagen supplements. (Image by Unsplash)

How do collagen supplements differ, and what should someone look for when choosing one? Dr Adarsh highlighted that most collagen supplements on the market are hydrolysed collagen, also known as collagen peptides. “The collagen is broken into small pieces so the body can absorb it more easily, and most of the bone research has used this form,” he shared. According to him, products also differ by source, such as bovine (cow), marine (fish), or chicken. “Bovine and marine collagen are rich in the types found in bone, while chicken collagen is mainly studied for joints. If you are vegetarian, note that true collagen always comes from animals. ‘Vegan collagen’ only contains nutrients that help your body make its own,” he cautioned. So, the next time you are choosing a collagen supplement for yourself, look for the following, as per Dr Adarsh: A clear label showing the type of collagen and the dose per serving

Third-party testing for purity and heavy metals

Little or no added sugar

No big claims such as ‘cures osteoporosis’ or ‘rebuilds bones’ Lastly, he cautioned that if you have a fish allergy, avoid marine collagen, and if you have kidney problems, check with your doctor first.

Exercise is the most effective stimulus for bone, including weight-bearing and resistance activities. (Photo by KirstenMarie on Unsplash)