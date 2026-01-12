CM Gupta says youth key to building developed city

New DelhiChief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday chaired an interactive “Lunch Pe Charcha” programme with the youth of Delhi, ahead of the National Youth Day on Monday. The CM discussed ideas and aspirations of the young participants, highlighted their role in building the national Capital, and presented a report of her government’s work in the last 11 months. Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday chaired an interactive “Lunch Pe Charcha” programme (HT)

She said that January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, symbolises the energy and ideas of young people. “In the same spirit, I urge the youth to remain in continuous dialogue and actively contribute through complaints, suggestions, and solutions to make Delhi and the country better. Active youth participation is essential for Delhi’s development,” she added.

Around 30 youngsters from Delhi participated in the programme. One of the participants, Prafful Garg, raised questions regarding Delhi’s challenge in controlling the garbage mountains at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla. In response, the CM explained that under her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, the bio-mining capacity has tripled from around 10,000 metric tonnes per day to 30,000 metric tonnes, through drone surveys, time-bound deadlines, and expansion of machinery. The government, she said, has set a target to completely eliminate two major garbage mountains by the end of 2026.

Several social media content creators and social activists also participated in the dialogue. They urged the CM to organise more such programmes to ensure that the youth is actively involved in policy formulation and implementation.

During the interaction, another participant Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia raised questions related to street dogs and animal welfare. The CM said that every living being has the right to live and that the Delhi government does not believe in cruelty towards animals.

“All actions are being taken strictly in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. The government has revitalised 17 veterinary hospitals, enhanced staff and facilities, and partnered with NGOs for sterilisation and vaccination to ensure harmony between animals and society,” she added.

On questions related to civic sense, CM Gupta emphasised that responsible behaviour is developed from childhood. “With this objective, the Delhi government has introduced new modules such as ‘Science of Living’ and ‘Rashtraneeti’ in the curriculum to instil a sense of responsibility towards the nation, society, and public property among children,” she added.