CM Gupta seeks progress reports on Delhi Budget projects, schemes

Chief minister Rekha Gupta has sought detailed status reports from all departments on the progress of projects and schemes announced in this year’s Delhi Budget, officials said on Tuesday. The meeting, likely to be held at the Delhi Secretariat, will also finalize priority targets for the next six months, while focusing on projects that need to be taken up for inclusion in next year’s budget, officials said. (ANI)

The departments have also been asked to outline their action plans for the next six months. According to officials, the CM will chair a review meeting later this week to assess the pace of implementation across key sectors, including infrastructure, education, health, environment, and welfare.

“The CM has directed all departments to provide comprehensive updates from tendering and work orders to on-ground progress for every project listed in the budget,” said an official.

This year’s Budget, themed ‘Viksit Dilli’, had focused on expanding healthcare and education infrastructure, accelerating road repair and redevelopment, along with several welfare schemes for women and youth, including the ₹2500 monthly disbursal to women that has not been rolled out yet.

Sources said that the CM’s office is particularly monitoring the progress of critical projects such as the Yamuna Rejuvenation Plan, school modernization and the expansion of the e-bus fleet.

