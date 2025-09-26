CM inaugurates multilevel parking in Punjabi Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated an automated multi-level puzzle car parking facility at the Punjabi Bagh Cremation Ground and laid the foundation stone for another project at Bharat Darshan Park. The events were held as part of the Sewa Pakhwada organised from September 17 to October 2, being observed to mark the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood and Mayor of Delhi Raja Iqbal Singh during the inauguration of MCD's Puzzle Parking at Punjabi Bagh Cremation Ground in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT PHOTO)

Built by the Municipal Council of Delhi (MCD), the facility at Punjabi Bagh is expected to ease congestion at an intersection adjacent to Delhi’s largest crematorium and a major theme park.

Constructed at a cost of around ₹31 crores, the parking facility spans 3,000 sq. metres and can accommodate 225 vehicles. The fully automated system includes separate levels for SUVs and sedans, and requires no human intervention once a vehicle is placed on the platform.

“The façade of the parking facility will be used for advertising, which will generate extra revenue for MCD. This additional income will be invested in further improving civic facilities,” said an MCD official.

The CM said,“Parking has long been a major source of conflict and stress in Delhi. Citizens were forced to park their vehicles on roadsides, which caused traffic disruptions and daily disputes. Automated parking facilities, therefore, are the need of the hour,” said the CM at her address.

She also emphasised the government’s commitment to modernizing parking infrastructure across the city to alleviate traffic woes and strengthen Delhi’s image as “a modern and well-organized capital.”

The facility at Bharat Darshan Park will also be an automated, multi-level puzzle parking facility. It will be built at a cost of around ₹31.65 crore – including a 10-year operation and maintenance plan– over an area of 1,500 sq. metres and accommodate 188 vehicles.

Puzzle parking is an automated system that allows both horizontal and vertical movement of vehicles on platforms, significantly enhancing space efficiency.

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, and MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar were also present at the event, along with other MCD officials and local citizens.