New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the logo of the first International Film Festival Delhi 2026, which she said is aimed at positioning the city as a global hub of cinema, art and culture. CM Rekha Gupta unveils logo of International Film Festival Delhi

More than 125 Indian and international films will be screened at the festival, which will be held from March 25 to 31.

Unveiling the logo at an event organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation , Gupta said the festival was envisioned as a public, inclusive and city-wide celebration rather than a closed-door industry event.

"Delhi has always shaped culture, not followed it. With the International Film Festival Delhi, we are creating a public festival that belongs to the people of this city," she said.

This initiative would support creativity, generate opportunities and place Delhi firmly on the global cultural map, she said.

The chief minister said the festival would go beyond film screenings to celebrate Delhi's creative energy, heritage and contemporary outlook.

Linked to the Delhi government's film policy, the initiative focuses on single-window clearances, production support and industry partnerships to make the city more attractive for film shoots, she added.

The curtain-raiser for IFFD, held at The Leela Palace here, brought together filmmakers, cultural curators, industry representatives and members of the media to outline the festival's vision, programming highlights and international collaborations, according to a statement.

The event also showcased elements of the festival's proposed structure, including premieres, neighbourhood screenings and cultural activations across the capital.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the festival will transform public spaces into platforms for cinema and cultural dialogue.

"By bringing world cinema closer to citizens, we aim to strengthen institutional support for filmmakers and attract greater national and international attention to Delhi," he said.

The festival is in alignment with the government's broader goal of promoting film tourism and creative industries, he added.

According to the statement, more than 125 Indian and international films are expected to be screened at the seven-day festival at multiple venues across the city, including Bharat Mandapam.

The programme will also feature gala premieres, masterclasses, industry roundtables, workshops, film markets and cultural performances, the statement said.

DTTDC Managing Director and CEO Suneel Anchipaka said the festival was conceived as a long-term cultural institution rather than a one-off event.

"We are building a festival that citizens can truly participate in and take pride in, while also attracting visitors and filmmakers to Delhi year after year," he said.

IFFD Director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra said the festival will serve as a platform for young storytellers and emerging talent.

"The festival seeks to amplify Delhi's stories and connect local voices with global audiences," he said, adding that it is aimed at inspiring and challenging the next generation of filmmakers.

Actors Divya Dutta, Nimrat Kaur and Arjun Kapoor also attended the event.

