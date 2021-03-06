College of Art clarifies: Students to get DU degrees
The College of Art on Saturday clarified that its current batch of students would receive their degrees from Delhi University (DU).
On Tuesday, the Delhi Cabinet had merged the college, formerly affiliated to DU, with Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD). All three institutions are state-run.
Soon after, students raised concerns on their degrees and DU officials had called it “illegal and arbitrary”.
The college’s officiating principal BS Chauhan on Friday said in an order: “...the students already enrolled and presently studying in the College of Art would continue to be governed by University of Delhi and would receive their degrees from University of Delhi.”
The same day, Delhi University wrote to the government asking it to follow “due process” before removing the affiliation of the college. “Delhi government cannot de-affiliate any college fully funded by it from DU without taking proper approval from the university’s statutory bodies--- academic and executive councils. We are waiting for their response,” said DU Dean of Colleges Balram Pani.
A senior Delhi government official responded, “The College of Art is fully funded by the Delhi government and the decision to bring it under AUD does not need any approval from DU.”
Chauhan’s order was also sent to all faculty members of the college with a copy of another earlier order from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Training and Technical Education stating that AUD will takeover the admissions process in the college from the next academic session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College of Art clarifies: Students to get DU degrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP accuses North MCD of ₹546 cr irregularities in Rani Jhansi flyover project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In budget, Delhi likely to allocate funds for Tricolours across city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civil defence volunteer shot dead in Bawana, police suspect local rivalry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muthoot group chairman falls to death from fourth floor, probe launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive needs to pick up pace by at least sixfold, say health experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Positivity rate up to 0.60%, almost double since February 27
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC directs 3499 undertrials to surrender from March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
104-year-old takes Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's hospital, urges all to take shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi logs over 300 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Kejriwal
- Approval for the formation of the Delhi Board of School Education was passed during the cabinet meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The soul of the burger
- This evening he is stationed beside a zebra crossing in Connaught Place, standing amid a continuous motion of shoppers going about in all directions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC dismisses plea questioning appointment of Jamia V-C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: 19-year-old gets bail as he is not seen in any video footage resorting to violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can’t sack employee without due inquiry, HC says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox