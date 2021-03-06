IND USA
delhi news

College of Art clarifies: Students to get DU degrees

The College of Art on Saturday clarified that its current batch of students would receive their degrees from Delhi University (DU)
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:39 PM IST

The College of Art on Saturday clarified that its current batch of students would receive their degrees from Delhi University (DU).

On Tuesday, the Delhi Cabinet had merged the college, formerly affiliated to DU, with Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD). All three institutions are state-run.

Soon after, students raised concerns on their degrees and DU officials had called it “illegal and arbitrary”.

The college’s officiating principal BS Chauhan on Friday said in an order: “...the students already enrolled and presently studying in the College of Art would continue to be governed by University of Delhi and would receive their degrees from University of Delhi.”

The same day, Delhi University wrote to the government asking it to follow “due process” before removing the affiliation of the college. “Delhi government cannot de-affiliate any college fully funded by it from DU without taking proper approval from the university’s statutory bodies--- academic and executive councils. We are waiting for their response,” said DU Dean of Colleges Balram Pani.

A senior Delhi government official responded, “The College of Art is fully funded by the Delhi government and the decision to bring it under AUD does not need any approval from DU.”

Chauhan’s order was also sent to all faculty members of the college with a copy of another earlier order from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Training and Technical Education stating that AUD will takeover the admissions process in the college from the next academic session.

