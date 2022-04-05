Common figures at Burari, Jantar Mantar hate events
The Hindu Mahapanchayat organised at Burari grounds on Sunday wasn’t the first in recent times that saw many of the speakers resorting to hate speech in a large-scale public event. On August 8 last year, an event, the ‘Bharat Jodo’ (Unify India) rally was organised at Jantar Mantar where anti-Muslim slogans were raised. Nine persons were subsequently arrested on charges of promoting enmity between communities.
All nine are currently out on bail, and the police has filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court on in November 2021, according to a senior police officer. Some of them were engaging online using communally sensitive language.
Now, it has emerged that two of those involved in the August event were also associated with the Mahapanchayat held in Burari, as corroborated by the police and the literature of the event.
Those arrested in the Jantar Mantar case are: Supreme Court lawyer and former BJP Spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, Hindu Army chief Sushil Kumar Tiwari, Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary and members Uttam Malik alias Uttam Upadhyay and Deepak Kumar, Save India Foundation chief Preet Singh, Hindu Force member Deepak Singh, Sudarshan Vahini member Vinod Sharma and Mahakal Youth Brigade’s Vinit Kranti.
The officers investigating the Burari event have identified Preet Singh, member of the Save India Foundation’s (SIF’s), as one of the organisers of the event. Pinki Chaudhary of the Hindu Raksha Dal has been named as a promoter of the event in various posters of the Mahapanchayat.
Preet Singh shared the poster of the event on Save India Foundation’s Twitter account as far back as January 2. In a video invite shared on social media, the text said, “Bharat Bachao Andolan Ke Sangharsh Main Sahyog Karein (Help in the Save India Movement)”. In the video, a male voice can be heard demanding five laws during the “movement” including ‘Religious conversion control law’ and ‘Intruders Control Law’.
Among several communally sensitive posts on Singh’s and SIF’s many social media platforms, one was a screenshot of a Hindi news report titled ‘Muslim-Christian population increases in 9 out of 6 states’ along with a text shared by SIF’s account which urged people to come out of their houses on April 3 and raise their voice.
Chaudhary, another Jantar Mantar accused who is out on bail, mentioned the April 3 event on his social media many times over the last few months.
The August 9 rally was called by Ashwini Upadhyay to allegedly demand the end of ‘colonial-era laws’. Several videos of the event went viral, including one showing a group, led by a man wearing a saffron T-shirt, raising anti-Muslim inflammatory slogans. He was later identified as Uttam Malik.
Upadhyay had then refuted the allegations and said, “We started our event at 11am and left after concluding it at noon, because the crowd had started swelling up. No inflammatory slogans were raised during our event. If the video is genuine, I believe that the sloganeering may have happened either before our event or afterwards. I learnt about the video around 8pm on Sunday, when it was circulated on social media and some people started tagging me with intent to defame me. I don’t know the people sloganeering in the video, have never met them, nor they were called for the event,” said Upadhyay said at that time.
Back then, Delhi Police lodged a case under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 51 for violation of DDMA Act pertaining to violation of Covid-19 guidelines.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
