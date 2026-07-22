Concern for Gurugram: Sector 67 locals flag garbage, roads, sewage crisis

Home to several commercial complexes, corporate offices and residential housing societies, Sector 67 continues to grapple with civic issues ranging from illegal garbage dumping and poor road infrastructure to the absence of footpaths and recurring sewage overflow and waterlogging, residents said. Sewage discharge from areas around Ramgarh village and severe waterlogging continue to affect nearby residential pockets during rains. (Parveen Kumar/HT) Residents alleged years of neglect have taken a toll on the area’s infrastructure, affecting sanitation, commuting and pedestrian safety. Illegal dumping of waste remains one of the key concerns. Residents said irregular and delayed waste collection has worsened sanitation conditions and that an open dumping site in the sector has expanded over time, emitting foul smell and posing environmental and public health risks. Kriti Bhardwaj, a commuter, said the dumping site is located near a school, roadside vendors, shops and a corporate office building. “The garbage dumping site has been here ever since I started working in the area. While sanitation workers come once or twice a week to collect the waste, a large portion of the garbage remains unattended, leading to foul smell and unhygienic conditions,” she said. There is no official record indicating since when the illegal dumping site has existed. Residents claimed it has been present for over two years and said the issue has been repeatedly raised in a WhatsApp group comprising RWA members, MCG engineers and other officials, but no formal complaints were filed through the civic body’s grievance redressal mechanism or the Haryana government’s CM Window portal. Commuters said the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has installed two bins at the site, but waste continues to remain unattended.

Residents flagged pothole-ridden roads, excessive dust and unhygienic conditions, citing growing safety and public health concerns. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“It rained on Tuesday, and when I passed through the area, the stench was unbearable. The entire stretch needs to be cleaned up. We understand that some nearby hawkers and others may be contributing to the problem, but that is only part of the issue. The MCG should ensure the waste is cleared regularly and take strict action against those involved in illegal dumping,” said Ketan Bhagat, another commuter. Samta Jain, a resident of Bestech Park View Spa Next in Sector 67, said illegal dumping near their condominium continues despite repeated concerns raised by residents. Subhash Khanna, another resident, said an eight-acre plot earmarked for the construction of a government hospital has turned into a dumping ground for construction and demolition waste. “The land, which was meant for a public utility project, remains unattended, with debris being dumped openly and adding to the civic concerns in the area,” he said. The eight-acre plot, located in Sector 67, is under the ownership of the Haryana health department and was earmarked for the construction of a government hospital. However, its current status and the timeline for the proposed project remain unclear. Despite multiple attempts by HT, deputy civil surgeon (Gurugram) Dr Neelima Nagpal did not respond to requests for a response on the matter. A junior MCG official said two large bins had been installed due to illegal dumping in the area. “We will get the area cleared as soon as possible,” he added. MCG has not imposed any penalties or initiated action against those involved in illegal dumping in the area so far. Poor roads, lack of footpaths

The main road in Sector 67 near Ansal Api Esencia on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said the service lane of the main road and the stretch from Gujjar Chowk to Badshahpur via Sector 67 are riddled with potholes and uneven patches. Akash Jain, another resident, said the road has deteriorated over time, posing safety risks and making commuting difficult. He also highlighted excessive road dust caused by the damaged surface. “The whole stretch is filled with dust, and when there is movement of heavy vehicles, it becomes difficult for pedestrians and even two-wheeler motorists. The persistent dust has also raised concerns over air quality and public health in the area,” he said. Neha Sharma, spokesperson of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said a team would inspect the area. “As the monsoon is underway, the team will take temporary measures to address the problems, including filling potholes and ensuring necessary repairs to improve road conditions,” she said. Residents also flagged the absence of dedicated footpaths on the stretch, forcing pedestrians to walk alongside moving traffic despite the presence of residential societies, offices and commercial establishments. Samta said the lack of footpaths particularly affects senior citizens and children. “Proper footpaths, along with better road planning, are necessary to prevent accidents and make the area more pedestrian-friendly,” she said. In a landmark ruling on June 19, the Supreme Court held that every citizen has a fundamental right to walk on a demarcated footpath. Earlier, an HT report revealed that over half of the city’s footpath network under GMDA remains unconstructed. A senior GMDA official said work on several footpaths is underway, while tenders for others have been floated. “Work on footpaths here is also in the pipeline,” he said. Sewage overflow, waterlogging persist

An overflowing sewer in Sector 67 near Ansal Api Esencia, seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)