Congress leader’s call to police helps thwart suicide attempt on south Delhi flyover

A timely alert to the police by Congress leader Alka Lamba helped save the life of a 42-year-old man, who was allegedly drunk and contemplating to end his life by jumping off a flyover in south Delhi’s Andrews Ganj on Sunday evening.

A six-member police team, led by the station house officer (SHO) of the Kolta Mubarakpur police station Vinay Kumar Tyagi, engaged the man in a conversation before overpowering him from behind and bringing him to safety, police said.

The Congress leader said she was strolling on the terrace of her house, when she spotted a man climbing onto the railings of the Andrews Ganj flyover and shouting something to someone standing below.

“His activities made me suspect that he may jump off the flyover. I immediately contacted the local SHO Vinay Kumar Tyagi and informed him about the incident. I also sent my security guards to get the man off the flyover. The police acted promptly and saved the man’s life,” said Lamba.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said Lamba informed the police around 6pm and the man was rescued within 10 minutes of her call. “The man works as a food delivery agent but was unhappy with his earnings. He consumed alcohol with his friend and went to the flyover with the intent to kill himself,” he added.

The man was counselled and later allowed to go with his acquaintance, the police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialists. Helplines: Fortis Stress Helpline: 8376804102, Sumaitri: 01123389090, Snehi: 01165978181, Sanjeevani: 01124311918/01124318883).