Construction of DU’s East Campus to begin next year: Vice-chancellor

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jun 16, 2023 11:38 PM IST

The university currently has North and South campuses. It had expansion plans a few years ago, in which it envisaged the construction of East and West campuses.

The construction of Delhi University’s East Campus is expected to start next year, and it will likely be ready in 2026, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh launched the Admission Portal and Brochures for Admission for academic year 2023 -2024 at University conventional hall on Wednesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
The university, which currently has two campuses -- North and South -- had announced expansion plans a few years ago, in which it envisaged the construction of East and West campuses to introduce more courses as well as a centre for law.

Delhi University has sent a proposal to the central government to fund the East Campus construction. “The construction of the East Campus will begin in the next eight months. We have applied for funding with the central government,” Singh said, adding that the aim is to develop the East Campus along the lines of the North and South campuses. He said that the East Campus is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and that the university is “planning to start law programmes there”.

“The expansion will not only provide more opportunities for higher education but also help manage administrative work,” Singh said.

Delhi University has planned its West Campus in Roshanpura near Nagafgarh, catering to students from rural areas of Delhi and Haryana. However, there are no plans for the construction of the West Campus as of now, Singh said.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
