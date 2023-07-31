Construction worker dies in Malviya Nagar, builder detained over security lapse

A 41-year-old construction worker died after falling from the top floor of an under-construction building site in Malviya Nagar late on Sunday night. Representational image.

Police officials said that the building was being constructed by a private builder named Harish, a resident of Khirki Extension, in collaboration with the landowner.

“The builder got permission from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to construct the building and the plaster work was going on. While working on the top floor, the labourer, identified as Bihar resident Sheikh Shah Alam, fell down. Safety gear was neither found on the body of the deceased nor at the place of work. The body of the deceased has been shifted to a mortuary,” DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said.

A case has been filed against the builder on charges of negligent conduct in pulling or repairing a building and causing death by negligence, and he has been apprehended, officials said.

Local Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti also reached the spot late at night and raised questions as to how the building was sanctioned without ensuring safety procedures.

“This is a very sad incident. A labourer who came from Bihar to Delhi to earn a living for his family has died. He was plastering the wall on the fifth floor of the building. The builder did not fulfill his responsibility of providing safety gear. The police and MCD said that it was a sanctioned plan,” he said.

Bharti said the worker is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son. One of the daughters was to get married on August 12, for which he was about to leave for home on Monday.