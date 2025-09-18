Cops assaulted in Fatehpur Beri; wanted criminal escapes

A police team was allegedly thrashed and confined by a group of locals – who protected a wanted criminal and helped him escape – in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Monday. Police said the team was acting on the directions of a local court who issued a non-bailable warrant against a man in Chandan Hola area in Fatehpur Beri. However, they were waylaid and assaulted by the locals who also tore their uniforms and caused them injuries. Locals purportedly filmed the incident as the police team was attacked in the middle of a street.

Police on Wednesday said the wanted criminal, Md Azam – a known “bad character” in the area – was previously booked for allegedly obstruction of police and assault. On Monday, a team from Fatehpur Beri police station reached the area to make a formal arrest. However, Azam’s family and associates charged at the police team, helping the accused to escape.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm. Locals purportedly filmed the incident as the police team was attacked in the middle of a street. In one of these videos, four to six persons, including a woman, are seen attacking and kicking a police officer lying on the ground. A police van is seen arriving with more personnel but they are also “barred” and attacked. In another video, attackers including Azam are seen running away from the police. Some of them were also armed with sticks.

A senior police officer said, “The police team were outnumbered as both men and women were involved in the attack. Several staff members suffered injuries. Meanwhile, Azam managed to flee during the scuffle. Injured police staff was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre where MLCs were made. They were discharged after first-aid.”

Police said Azam, in July this year, had similarly “restricted” staff while they were trying to carry out a police verification exercise in the area under anti-terror measures. Police said they were questioning owners and tenants when Azam intervened and started misbehaving with the personnel. A case was lodged against him but he did not show up for the proceedings. On Monday, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

Police teams have been dispatched to apprehend Azam and his relatives. Meanwhile, senior officials said locals (who helped the family) and people who filmed the incident are also being questioned.