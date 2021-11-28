Cops probe tenants’ role in outer Delhi killing

The body of a 42-year-old man with his throat slit was found in a room in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area.

Police said that Mamta, the victim’s sister who lives in Peeragarhi village made a PCR call on Friday night, saying she was unable to get in touch with her brother; and while looking for him at a building he owned, spotted a body on a bed through a window.

“The room was opened in the presence of police and the man, identified as Pawan, was found with his throat slit,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Pawan’s sister Mamta said her brother, a resident of Ranhola village, owned another house in the village which he had rented out to a few families.

She said his phone had been switched off all Friday. When she couldn’t get in touch with him all day, she panicked and went looking for him with her husband.

When she reached his other property, she found that all the tenants had locked their rooms and left. When she checked the rooms on the first floor, she spotted the body in one of the locked rooms, a senior police officer said.

“The tenants in the property had fled the rooms after locking them,” DCP Singh said.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Ranhola police station on Saturday. Efforts are being made to arrest the perpetrators and raids are currently underway at the possible hideouts of the suspects, the DCP added.