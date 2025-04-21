Cops say renovation may have caused Delhi building collapse

Delhi Police on Sunday said that their initial inquiry into the Dayalpur building collapse, which left 11 dead in Delhi’s Mustafabad on Saturday, revealed that renovation work — especially, the demolition of a wall — may have been one of the reasons behind the incident. Besides, the police also said the rescue operation ended as they did not find any other survivors after clearing the debris. On Sunday, survivors and residents of the building were seen gravitating towards the site to either scour for belongings or in disbelief over the death of their loved ones. (Salman Ali/HT Photo)

The FIR was registered by the police on Saturday under sections 290 (negligent conduct wrt repairing building), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life), 125 A and 3 (5) (common intention) of the BNS against unidentified persons, even as the building owner was identified — he died in the collapse — and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suspended five officials in connection with the incident.

The FIR, a copy of which was accessed by HT, read: “There was a wall between two shops on the ground floor which was removed during the renovation work…Till now, it has been found that the building owner removed the wall between the shops on the ground floor, making the building bypass building norms and committing a negligent act.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, survivors and residents of the building were seen gravitating towards the site to either scour for belongings or in disbelief over the death of their loved ones. Police said a neighbouring house was also cleared as debris had fallen on their house and the building was also “at risk”.

Of the 11 deceased, eight were from a single family. Building owner Mohammed Tehsin, 60, died along with seven of his family members, including his son and grandchildren. His wife, Zeenat, 58, is among the five surviving members of the family and was the last one to be pulled out of the debris.

Zeenat, who was pulled out after almost 10 hours, said, “My husband was in front of me when the building collapsed…I tried moving and looking for him but I couldn’t see anything. I was praying that he and my sons would survive. I don’t remember when I was pulled out. I had collapsed and was only thinking of my family…I don’t know who all have died. Nobody is telling me anything.”

Mohammad Chand, her son, said, “She has suffered serious injuries to her back, waist and legs. She has been discharged and we told her about our father’s (Tehsin) death. She is in shock. She told me that she was lying sideways and praying when she got stuck under the debris. She’s at our relative’s house and is now busy with cremation rituals.”

The family of 45-year-old Navi Ahmed, who lived on the third floor of the building, did not inform Ahmed’s children about their mother’s death.

Md Mujahid, Ahmed’s cousin, said, “They had left their home town and moved here three to four years back. What will the children do? Where will they live? Their children Alfaiz, 21, and Alia, 17, have been discharged while Tanu, 15, is still at the hospital. She has severe injuries and fractures to both her legs and hands. Ahmed is also critical since he suffered injuries to his chest and face. I don’t know how to break the news to Ahmed. His children are obviously in shock and we are not telling them as of now. We are waiting for Ahmed and Tanu to get discharged. Ahmed told me to look for gold and cash that they saved for their daughter’s wedding but I couldn’t find anything.”

The family of second-floor resident Md Shahid, 45, were also looking for a cash bag and jewellery. Shahid’s two sons, Danish, 23, and Naved, 17, died while his wife Rihanna and daughter Neha survived.

Rihanna said, “Shahid is in trauma. We don’t even have money to stay someplace else or even arrange a funeral. My relatives are helping us. I was sleeping with my husband when the building collapsed. I don’t remember anything. My daughter pulled me out. I saw my sons but couldn’t help them. Everything is gone…my children, our house, our savings…What will we do now? My daughter is only 18 years old.”

Meanwhile, senior police officers said they are probing whether the wall or seepage in the building led to the collapse. Police said they will be writing to MCD and other agencies to help with the probe.