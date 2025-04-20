What led to the Delhi building collapse that killed 11? Experts weigh in

The removal of a load-bearing wall during recent renovation work likely caused the fatal collapse of a four-storey building in northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur village, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials said on Saturday. Rescue operations underway at the site in Dayalpur, Mustafabad in northeast Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

he approximately 20-year-old structure in gali number 3 crumbled early on Saturday morning. Locals and officials said the owner had begun merging two ground-floor shops just days before the tragedy.

“Tehseen started work just two-three days ago and was trying to merge the meat shop in front and the vacant shop at the back. It seems he planned to start a restaurant. Last night, he was on the street getting the work done till past midnight,” said neighbour Sameer Khan.

The building’s owner’s son, Chand Mohammad, confirmed renovation was underway. “My father was getting some repair and reconstruction work done that started two-three days ago,” he said.

According to the MCD, structural deficiencies played a critical role in the collapse. “The structure of the building was not designed to bear the load. In the survey, it also appeared that other buildings in the area may have structural issues and may not possess adequate load-bearing elements,” the civic body stated.

MCD commissioner Ashwani Kumar visited the site with other senior officials on Saturday. The corporation has promised “strong action” against those found responsible for the disaster.

The property, situated in an unauthorised colony over an approximate area of 60 square yards, featured four shops on the ground floor with three residential floors above. The dense population and narrow lanes of the area complicated rescue operations.

Divya Kush, former president of the Indian Institute of Architects, explained the technical aspects of such collapses: “If there was a four-inch wall for the column beam-structure that was taking the entire load and it was removed, it is a sure recipe for disaster. However, if there was a beam over it, then the accident may not have happened. It should also be checked if the design was as per the soil condition of the area.”

The incident has renewed concerns about Delhi’s vast unauthorised construction landscape. PS Uttarwar, retired additional commissioner of Delhi Development Authority, highlighted the scale of the problem: “About 50-60% of the entire Delhi is unauthorised construction, which is a big issue, because these areas don’t fall under any authority or bylaws. There is an urgent need for policy intervention to bring these areas under a monitoring framework.”