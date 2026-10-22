New Delhi, The Delhi Police has apprehended three more people, including a couple, in connection with a drug supply network case in which a minor was used to sell heroin in north Delhi's Burari, an official said on Thursday. Couple among 3 held for supplying heroin through minor in north Delhi

The police also recovered 321 grams of the contraband from a hideout.

The accused allegedly stored heroin at their residence and used the 16-year-old boy to distribute it, while a taxi was allegedly used to transport and deliver drugs, police said.

With the latest apprehensions, the total number of people held in the case has risen to six, including the minor. The cumulative recovery in the case includes 411 grams of heroin, 22.1 grams of cocaine and 15.3 grams of MDMA, police said.

The latest action followed leads developed during the police custody remand of two alleged drug suppliers, Achhe Babu and Zahid, who were apprehended near a foot overbridge on Ring Road in Kashmere Gate on October 12. Police had recovered 90 grams of heroin and 16.4 grams of cocaine from them.

During further investigation, another alleged supplier, Nigerian national Cajethan, was apprehended from Mehrauli on October 13, leading to the recovery of 5.7 grams of cocaine and 15.3 grams of MDMA, police said.

Following leads provided by Achhe Babu, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the North district apprehended a 16-year-old boy from Amrit Vihar in Burari on October 18.

The minor allegedly disclosed that he was selling heroin at the direction of Shiv Shankar alias Gella and his wife, Omni Mishra alias Priya, a senior police officer said.

The minor also told investigators that heroin was stored at a flat in Burari. A subsequent raid at the premises led to the recovery of 321 grams of heroin, following which Shiv Shankar, 26, and his wife, also 26, were apprehended in connection with the case.

During interrogation, the couple allegedly disclosed that they had procured the contraband from other persons. They also claimed that the minor was involved in selling and supplying narcotics, police said, adding that the disclosures were being verified.

Police said Shiv Shankar had six previous criminal involvements in Delhi, relating to offences including attempt to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, violations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, hurt and theft.

He is also a listed bad character of Burari police station, they added.

The investigation is underway to trace the source of the seized drugs, identify others involved in their procurement and distribution, and establish the role of each accused. Police are also examining financial transactions linked to the alleged trafficking network.

A taxi allegedly used to transport and deliver narcotic substances has also been seized in the case, police said.

The case has been registered under sections of the NDPS Act at Kashmere Gate police station.

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