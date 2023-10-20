Court allows Sisodia to disburse MLA funds

A Delhi court on Thursday approved jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia’s request to use his MLA funds for development work in the Patparganj assembly constituency. After the court’s nod, some identified work such as the repair of roads, the laying of pipelines, and the sprucing up of some parks is set to take place, and letters have been sent to the departments concerned, the legislator’s office said in a statement. Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26. (PTI)

“Sisodia has flagged that roads and pipelines in the colonies are in very poor condition, and they get submerged during the rainy season. The roads are uneven, and there are no drainage pipelines for rainwater in the entire colony. Currently, DJB (Delhi Jal Board) has completed the work of laying sewer and water supply lines. Most of the RWAs are in contact with this office for the construction of roads and pipelines. Therefore, the development work in these colonies should be completed immediately before the monsoon season so that the problems of the residents in the area can be reduced,” the MLA office said.

The Patparganj MLA also requested the installation of 200 benches in 28 parks and 52 residential societies in his constituency. “In addition, he has also requested the installation of two boom barriers in Pocket-F, Mayur Vihar Phase-2 for security purpose,” said the office.

