IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi
The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI Photo )
The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI Photo )
delhi news

Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi

Somnath Bharti is currently stated to be in judicial custody in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Bharti was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday under section 505/153 IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks on hospitals and the Uttar Pradesh government.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:17 PM IST

A Delhi Court has directed the Jail Superintendent of Uttar Pradesh and issued a production warrant for the appearance of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on January 18 before it in a matter related to the alleged assaulting case of security staff at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in 2016.

Somnath Bharti is currently stated to be in judicial custody in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Bharti was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday under section 505/153 IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks on hospitals and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey on January 14 issued a production warrant for the appearance of accused Somnath Bharti through DCP concerned.

The court issued a production warrant in the matter after Advocate Mohd Irshad, who represented Somnath Bharti, has moved an exemption application in the matter informing that he is currently running in Judicial Custody in an Uttar Pradesh jail.

"The production warrant be sent and served by DCP concerned to the Jail Superintendent concerned where accused is currently running in the custody through Special Messenger considering the fact that next date of hearing is January 18, 2.15 pm and matter is at the stage of consideration / judgement. Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to produce the accused Som Nath Bharti without any fail on next date of hearing," Court said.

The special court is now at the stage of passing judgement in a case registered against him and other accused under sections of rioting, damaging public property and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

The case was registered on the complaint of the chief security officer of AIIMS on September 9, 2016 following which a case was Bharti was also arrested from his office in south Delhi's Green Park.

The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital. The officer said the MLA and about 300 of his supporters beat up security personnel who had asked them to leave the hospital premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi uttar pradesh
app
Close
e-paper
Kejriwal had said on Thursday his government was fully prepared for the vaccine roll-out with more than 8,000 healthcare workers to be given doses every scheduled day.(HT file photo)
Kejriwal had said on Thursday his government was fully prepared for the vaccine roll-out with more than 8,000 healthcare workers to be given doses every scheduled day.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Vaccine drive to start at 81 sites in Delhi tomorrow, CM to visit LNJP hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:58 PM IST
“Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit the LNJP Hospital on Saturday, January 16 at 12 noon, to inspect the Covid vaccination drive of the Delhi government,” the Delhi chief minister’s office had tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to media during a press conference. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to media during a press conference. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate at an all-time low of 0.44%: Satyendar Jain

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:52 PM IST
According to Delhi health bulletin, the national capital had recorded 293 cases on April 26 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsils, all police stations and offices of the all the municipal corporations, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, it said(PTI)
The copies of the order should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsils, all police stations and offices of the all the municipal corporations, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, it said(PTI)
delhi news

Flying of UAVs, paragliders prohibited over Delhi ahead of Republic Day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said the directive will come into force on January 20 and will remain for a period of 27 days up to February 15, both days inclusive, unless withdrawn earlier.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI Photo )
The Complainant accused Bharti and others of trying to encroach on government land and disrupting peace in the hospital.(ANI Photo )
delhi news

Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Somnath Bharti is currently stated to be in judicial custody in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Bharti was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Monday under section 505/153 IPC for his alleged objectionable remarks on hospitals and the Uttar Pradesh government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
delhi news

Moderate fog in Delhi, minimum temperature rises to 6.7 degrees Celsius 

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down in Delhi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The seven-day average of daily deaths, also known as the death rate, is now at 11 fatalities, the lowest since May 21. The number of deaths has been declined drastically over the past few weeks. (Representative Image)
The seven-day average of daily deaths, also known as the death rate, is now at 11 fatalities, the lowest since May 21. The number of deaths has been declined drastically over the past few weeks. (Representative Image)
delhi news

Delhi adds four Covid-19 deaths, least in 248 days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:09 AM IST
The highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 recorded in a day was 131 on November 18 when Delhi saw its third and worst surge in the number of cases ever recorded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The submissions of the police came in response to a plea by two AAP leaders, challenging the denial of permission by the police to hold protests outside the homes of Shah and Baijal. (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
The submissions of the police came in response to a plea by two AAP leaders, challenging the denial of permission by the police to hold protests outside the homes of Shah and Baijal. (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
delhi news

Nod for protest can’t be given as prohibitory orders in place, police inform HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:40 AM IST
The police also said their commissioner had taken out a standing order in 2018 with respect to the protests at important places in accordance to the orders passed by the Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials at the Delhi government’s education department said efforts are being made to help schools reopen amid the pandemic. (Representative Image)(Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo)
Officials at the Delhi government’s education department said efforts are being made to help schools reopen amid the pandemic. (Representative Image)(Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo)
delhi news

Govt schools flag concerns over teachers on Covid duty

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:24 AM IST
The Delhi government, on Wednesday, had allowed schools to call in students of classes 10 and 12 from next week so that they can prepare for the upcoming board examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the Capital, CO emissions from vehicular movement fell from 31.01 gigagram/month (Gg/month) on regular days to just 3.1Gg/month during the lockdown. The use of unclean household fuel was the second biggest CO in Delhi contributor, adding 1.35 Gg/month when no curbs were in place.(PTI File Photo)
In the Capital, CO emissions from vehicular movement fell from 31.01 gigagram/month (Gg/month) on regular days to just 3.1Gg/month during the lockdown. The use of unclean household fuel was the second biggest CO in Delhi contributor, adding 1.35 Gg/month when no curbs were in place.(PTI File Photo)
delhi news

‘Vehicles, unclean household fuels major CO sources’

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:07 AM IST
The findings show that the total CO emissions in Delhi during the Covid-19 lockdown showed an 86.39% drop compared to regular days, as opposed to a 62.14% fall in Mumbai. It also showed that the biggest reason behind this reduction, especially in Delhi, was restrictions in traffic movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A detailed order in this regard is yet to be uploaded on the website of the Delhi High Court.
A detailed order in this regard is yet to be uploaded on the website of the Delhi High Court.
delhi news

Spas allowed to reopen after almost a year by HC, with strict guidelines

By Richa banka
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:11 AM IST
According to additional standing counsel Anjum Javed of Delhi government, the court on Thursday ordered that spa employees maintain all the norms of social distancing and should thermally scan themselves every day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior official in Delhi’s revenue department said around 14,000 passengers arrived at the Delhi airport between November 25 and December 21 — of whom around 1,500 are Delhi residents.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
A senior official in Delhi’s revenue department said around 14,000 passengers arrived at the Delhi airport between November 25 and December 21 — of whom around 1,500 are Delhi residents.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi airport gets genome sequencing lab to check for new virus strain

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:04 AM IST
The samples will be sequenced to identify and check for a mutant variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that was first detected in the United Kingdom in early December and is thought to be more contagious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, said the BJP-led central government owes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,500 crore to the MCDs but has not paid a penny because of a “lack of trust”.
Sisodia, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, said the BJP-led central government owes 11,500 crore to the MCDs but has not paid a penny because of a “lack of trust”.
delhi news

Delhi govt gives 938 crore, says BJP ‘bankrupted’ MCDs

By Ashish Mishra, Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:58 AM IST
The BJP and the MCDs dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said that the Delhi government owes them much more than what was announced on Thursday for the financial year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first serological survey being undertaken after the October round, and will likely reflect the surge in infections that took place in November, when Delhi saw its third and worst wave of Covid-19. (Representative Image)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
This is the first serological survey being undertaken after the October round, and will likely reflect the surge in infections that took place in November, when Delhi saw its third and worst wave of Covid-19. (Representative Image)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

5th sero survey begins in Delhi, likely to last 10 days

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:14 AM IST
State government officials have started collecting blood samples of over 27,000 people for a fifth round of the serological survey to assess the population’s exposure to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man uses an umbrella to take shade from the rain in New Delhi on June 25, 2020 during the Covid lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
A man uses an umbrella to take shade from the rain in New Delhi on June 25, 2020 during the Covid lockdown. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Early lockdown in Delhi had less impact on air quality: Report

By Prasun Sonwalkar
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:48 AM IST
Experts discovered that the beneficial reductions in NO2 due to the lockdowns were smaller than expected, after removing the effects of weather.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to media during a press conference. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to media during a press conference. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt releases 938 crore to pay salaries of MCD staff

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • Jain also pointed out that in the process of disbursing the salaries the Delhi government had to reduce the budget of the Delhi government’s other departments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP