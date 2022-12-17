Court orders psychiatric evaluation of teacher who threw class 5 student off first floor

A day after a 26-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly attacking a 10-year-old class 5 student with a pair of scissors and then throwing her out of the window from the first floor classroom, a Delhi court has sent her to three-day judicial custody and directed jail authorities to conduct her psychiatric evaluation.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said the teacher, who is from Haryana and was appointed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in 2019, was produced before a court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody till December 20.

“The court has directed jail authorities to get the accused evaluated by a psychiatrist in jail as well as at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS),” said Chauhan.

On Friday, a classmate of the student said that just before the incident, the teacher made “unintelligible statements” and suddenly lost her temper -- without any ostensible trigger. “She kept saying she would kill us all,” the student said.

In a video that emerged after the incident, the classroom was seen in disarray with tables and chairs upended. There were several drops of blood on one of the chairs. The teacher was seen sitting on the floor, shouting at those standing around her.

An investigator said it was not clear what provoked the teacher because she was making incomprehensible statements. However, a preliminary probe found that the teacher entered the classroom, locked it from the inside, upended desks and chairs and threatened students. “She approached the girl and hit her a few times on the head with a pair of scissors. She then threw her off the balcony. Another teacher, hearing the ruckus, broke open the classroom door and tried to stop her but the teacher pushed her away,” the officer said.

She was then caught by staff persons and handed over to the police.

The girl student is under observation at Safdarjung Hospital.