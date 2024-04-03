Court takes cognisance of charge sheet in Delhi Jal Board case

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of the first charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) connection with a money laundering probe pertaining to alleged irregularities in the awarding of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) contracts. It has been alleged that former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora awarded a contract to M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd, even though the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria. (HT Archive)

ED‘s probe is based on a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2022, related to alleged corruption in the water utility. It has been alleged that former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora awarded a contract to M/s NKG Infrastructure Ltd, even though the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria.

The court noted that there is sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused — Jagdish Arora, contractor Anil Aggarwal, Arora’s associate Tejinder Pal Singh, and former NBCC (India) official Devendra Kumar Mittal, along with NKG Infrastructure Ltd.

“From the material placed on record, it appears that all the accused persons/company are either directly or indirectly found to be indulged or knowingly assisted or have been a party to or actually involved in the process or activities relating to the relation of the proceeds of crime or its concealment, possession, acquisition, use and projecting or claiming the same as untainted property,” special judge Bhupinder Singh said in an order.

The court issued summons to all the accused in the case and listed the matter on April 4 for the accused to appear before the court and face trial for the offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED, in an approximately 8,000-page charge sheet filed on Saturday, has alleged that NKG Infrastructure Ltd got a contract for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of electromagnetic flow meters and corresponding operations and maintenance for five years, based on false performance certificates issued by Mittal, the then general manager of NBCC (Faridabad zone), and that work was sub-contracted to Integral Screw Industries Ltd, a proprietorship firm of Aggarwal.

The federal agency further alleged that of the ₹24,74,71,376 released by DJB to NKG Infrastructure Ltd against the work awarded to it, ₹10,62,22,694 was generated into proceeds of crime, and shared by NKG Infrastructure Ltd, Aggarwal and Arora, and was routed through Singh.

Separately, in a statement on Tuesday, ED said that Arora transferred ₹2 crore — paid as bribes to his colleagues in the water utility — to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as election funds. The allegation came as the federal agency attached assets worth ₹8.8 crore of Arora, his wife Alka Arora, Aggarwal, and NKG Infrastructure Ltd.

Arora and Aggarwal were arrested by ED in January and are currently in judicial custody.

The AAP, however, has said that multiple probes have yet to reveal any wrongdoing by its leaders, and accused ED of defaming the party.

Last month, ED conducted searches at the house of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and AAP’s Rajya Sabha member ND Gupta as part of the probe in the same case. On March 17, the agency also summoned Kejriwal to appear before the investigating officer in the case, but he did not appear before the agency in this case.