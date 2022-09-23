Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid facilities scaled down in Delhi amid fall in cases

Covid facilities scaled down in Delhi amid fall in cases

Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:48 PM IST

Due to sustained decline in Covid cases, Delhi government has shut down 11 Covid care centres

New Delhi, India - July 11, 2022: A large gathering of people at Sarojini Nagar Market amid rising Covid-19 cases, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, July 11, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

Due to sustained decline in Covid cases, Delhi government has shut down 11 Covid care centres. According to a government report, two Covid Care Centres are functional at Ambedkar Nagar hospital with 50 beds and Balak Ram Hospital with 25 beds. Only 5 admissions were reported at Ambedkar Nagar hospital in last three months while not a single admission was reported at Balak Ram Hospital during the same period. The remaining

CCCs have also witnessed a steady decline in the number of patients.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its meeting, chaired by LG VK Saxena, on Thursday decided scaling down medical personnel and infrastructure deployed for COVID management in a planned way for which health department will prepare an action plan, according to officials.

Officials also said that deven CCCs were closed and dismantled by Delhi government and one by the Centre and three others with total 4000 bed capacity- Radha Saomi Satsang ,Chattarpur, Sawan Kirpal, Burari , and Sant Nirankari, Burari- were closed but not yet dismantled.

