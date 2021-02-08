IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Covid vaccine jabs for people aged above 50 likely from mid-March
On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha had announced that the third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged over 50 will begin after the second week of March.(Bloomberg)
On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha had announced that the third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged over 50 will begin after the second week of March.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Covid vaccine jabs for people aged above 50 likely from mid-March

People aged over 50 years and individuals with comorbidities irrespective of age have broadly been categorised as the third priority group for vaccination, after health care and front line workers.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:07 AM IST

The Delhi government is likely to open the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive up for people aged over 50 and individuals with comorbidities in mid-March, pending the Centre’s approval, senior government officials said on Sunday.

People aged over 50 years and individuals with comorbidities irrespective of age have broadly been categorised as the third priority group for vaccination, after health care and front line workers, for whom the vaccination drive is currently open.

On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha had announced that the third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged over 50 will begin after the second week of March.

“In the first phase, the target was to vaccinate around one million health care workers both in the public and private sector... In the second phase, an estimated two million frontline workers were to be vaccinated, and that also began at many places in the country on February 2. After completion of the first and second phase, the third phase will begin wherein everyone above 50 will be vaccinated. It may not be possible to provide an exact date, but it is likely that the process will begin anytime in the second, third or fourth week of March,” said Harsh Vardhan.

In Delhi, around 240,000 health workers and 450,000 front line workers have so far registered for the vaccination programme. Of these, 109,478 have so far received their first doses of the coronavirus vaccines, according to government records.

“The protocols and deadlines have seen several changes since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16. We are now capable of vaccinating multiple priority groups at the same time, as against the earlier plan in which specific windows were charted out for each group one after another. The provision to allow out-of-turn shots to registered beneficiaries is helping increasing turnout across the country,” said a senior government official who asked not to be named.

The official added, “Considering all these factors, at this stage, we expect to start with the vaccination of the third category by mid-March. The Centre’s approval will be required for this. The matter was taken up in few meetings over the last two weeks. Registrations for eligible beneficiaries in third category are likely to be open on the CoWin app from March 1.”

The government has so far estimated that 4.2 million in Delhi are aged over 50, a number arrived at largely through the use of electoral rolls. Government officials are still ascertaining the number of people with comorbidities through survey findings, departmental data and hospital records.

Dr Suneela Garg, director professor of community medicines department, Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi and member of the Lancet Covid-19 commission and vaccination task force for India, said: “The more people across different categories get vaccinated in the early stages, the better it is. Covid management will become much easier for potential spikes in futures and mutant strains. Also, there will be less burden on the health care infrastructure system. At this stage, several states are preparing to start with vaccination of the elderly and those with comorbidities.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccination covid-19 vaccine tracker
app
Close
Officials of north civic body said that other than increasing revenue of the municipality, the initiative will also create jobs for a lot of unemployed youths.
Officials of north civic body said that other than increasing revenue of the municipality, the initiative will also create jobs for a lot of unemployed youths.
delhi news

North civic body to give permanent licences to food vans, e-food carts

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:20 AM IST
A proposal for allowing food trucks had been passed by the north civic body last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha had announced that the third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged over 50 will begin after the second week of March.(Bloomberg)
On Friday, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in the Lok Sabha had announced that the third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged over 50 will begin after the second week of March.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Covid vaccine jabs for people aged above 50 likely from mid-March

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:07 AM IST
People aged over 50 years and individuals with comorbidities irrespective of age have broadly been categorised as the third priority group for vaccination, after health care and front line workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak addressing a press conference.(Image via Twitter)
AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak addressing a press conference.(Image via Twitter)
delhi news

AAP, BJP accused lock horns over tours by party leaders

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:04 AM IST
While the AAP is in power in the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three MCDs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the first week of the campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the first week of the campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:38 AM IST
‘Switch Delhi’ will be an eight-week campaign to sensitise Delhi residents about the benefits of switching to electric vehicle, Gahlot added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 1,000 shanties burnt down in Tughlaqabad.(Burhaan Kinu/HT)
Around 1,000 shanties burnt down in Tughlaqabad.(Burhaan Kinu/HT)
delhi news

Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The blaze broke out in a katran (waste cloth cutting) and later spread to the shanties following which approximately 20-22 shanties were gutted
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Sanjay Colony, fire tenders at the spot(ANI Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Sanjay Colony, fire tenders at the spot(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Over 20 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi's Okhla, no injuries reported 

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:09 AM IST
No casualties have been reported so far in the fire in Delhi's Okhla, a fire office said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Connaught Place to remain closed on Tuesday, January 26. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
Connaught Place to remain closed on Tuesday, January 26. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Markets unaffected by chakka jam, but turnout low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Sanjeev Mehra, president of Khan Market Traders association, said all shops operated as usual in the upscale market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker conducts the COVID-19 vaccination dry run at GTB Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker conducts the COVID-19 vaccination dry run at GTB Hospital, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Six Delhi hospitals declared ‘non-Covid’ facilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:52 PM IST
The sustained drop in daily new infections led the Delhi government to declare six of its hospitals “non-Covid” facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel stands guard as they on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Security personnel stands guard as they on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi-NCR peaceful as 40,000 security personnel keep vigil during ‘chakka jam’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:40 PM IST
On Saturday, the three-hour-long chakka jam protest called by farm unions concluded peacefully in Delhi amid heightened security and full-scale police deployment to prevent a rerun of violence that had taken place on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Markets unaffected by chakka jam, but turnout low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Market associations said all shops remained open across Delhi on Saturday despite a three-hour long chakka jam -- a blockade of state and national highways -- announced by farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Six Delhi hospitals declared ‘non-Covid’ facilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the national capital fell to 0
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Three protest sites at Delhi borders remain peaceful during chakka jam

By HT Correspondents, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Amid the large-scale police deployment and a host of steps taken to curtail the movement of farmers, the three-hour nationwide “chakka jam” — a blockade of national and state highways — called by farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws, went off peacefully on Saturday at the three protest venues at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi-NCR peaceful as 40,000 security personnel keep vigil during ‘chakka jam’

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi-NCR remained peaceful on Saturday — with police and paramilitary forces covering every inch of the city, barricades coming up at all strategic points to deter protesters and some Metro stations shutting their gates for more than five hours — as thousands of farmers held a “chakka jam” protest to press for the repealing of three contentious farm laws that the Central government had passed in September last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26.(AP file photo)
Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26.(AP file photo)
delhi news

3 more held in connection with Red Fort violence on Republic Day

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:28 PM IST
The three have been identified as Harpreet Singh (32), Harjeet Singh (48) and Dharmender Singh (55), all residents of Delhi, they said. They were nabbed by the special investigating team (SIT) of north district on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The elections will be held on February 28.(HT file photo. Representative image)
The elections will be held on February 28.(HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:27 PM IST
The names include Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N, the party said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP