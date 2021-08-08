Covid-19: DDMA orders immediate implementation of colour-coded action plan in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced on Sunday that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is being implemented in the Capital “with immediate effect,” according to news agency PTI. The implementation of the plan, which was approved by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on July 9, means that henceforth, all restrictions and relaxations in the city related to the coronavirus pandemic, will be determined in accordance with the colour-coded scheme.

Also Read: What is colour-coded plan to combat Covid-19 in Delhi?

"All district administrations are hereby directed to implement GRAP recommendations with immediate effect. Daily alerts will be sent to all districts under the system to help them take decisions over permitted/prohibited/restricted activities. The plan will be in force till further orders," a DDMA notification read.

The GRAP, which has been devised to tackle a possible new Covid-19 wave, the national capital's fifth, takes into account three parameters: positivity rate, new Covid-19 cases, and average occupancy of oxygen beds in Delhi. Four colour-coded alert levels have been recommended in the plan: yellow, amber, orange and red. The order of alert, according to the DDMA notification, will be issued when any of the three parameters is at the specified level of alert.

The alerts have been classified from level 1-4, with yellow being the lowest and red the highest, with amber and orange in the middle, respectively. Level-1 alert will be issued when positivity rate tops 0.5% on two successive days, or fresh infections increase to 1500, or occupancy of oxygen beds reaches 500.







