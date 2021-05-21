'Covishield for 18-44 age group over, centers to be shut': Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that the city did not have doses of Covishield vaccine for those in the age group of 18-44, and the stock of Covaxin for the age group was also on the verge of getting over.

"We don't have Covishield vaccines for the 18-44 age group and the available stock of Covaxin vaccine for the same age group will be consumed soon. Many vaccination centers will be closing today," he said, according to news agency ANI.





Delhi on Thursday continued to record a dip in its daily Covid-19 cases. As many as 3,231 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the city's tally to 1,409,950, according to a health department bulletin. The number of people who died due to the virus in a day were 233. The overall death toll stands at 22,579, the bulletin added.